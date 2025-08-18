https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/zelenskyy-on-election-in-ukraine-this-to-require-security-conditions-1122646646.html

Zelensky on Elections in Ukraine: Security Conditions Are Required

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that security conditions will be required to hold presidential election in Ukraine. 18.08.2025, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy arrived at the White House to meet with US President Trump and discuss strategies for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. After their meeting, they will be joined by European leaders who have also come to the White House to express their support for Zelensky, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "We have to do safety circumstances," Zelensky said during the meeting with Trump.

