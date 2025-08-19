https://sputnikglobe.com/20250819/alaska-summit-made-clear-us-wants-long-term-resolution-on-ukraine-russian-fm-1122649496.html

Alaska Summit Made Clear US Wants Long-Term Resolution on Ukraine: Russian FM

Alaska Summit Made Clear US Wants Long-Term Resolution on Ukraine: Russian FM

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Tuesday that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska... 19.08.2025, Sputnik International

2025-08-19T09:22+0000

2025-08-19T09:22+0000

2025-08-19T09:27+0000

world

sergey lavrov

vladimir putin

donald trump

ukraine

alaska

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628373_0:91:2316:1394_1920x0_80_0_0_1e2a99658d6ea31591576c5bf9c83963.jpg

"President Trump and his team, especially after the meeting in Alaska, began to take a much deeper approach to resolving this crisis, realizing that it is necessary to eliminate the root causes, which we, [Russia] President Putin, have constantly talked about."The atmosphere during the talks in Alaska was "very good," which was reflected in the statements of both Putin and Trump, the foreign minister added.

ukraine

alaska

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, vladimir putin, donald trump, ukraine, alaska