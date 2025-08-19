Alaska Summit Made Clear US Wants Long-Term Resolution on Ukraine: Russian FM
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Tuesday that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska demonstrated the genuine desire of the US leader and his team to secure a lasting resolution to the Ukrainian conflict.
"It was clear that the head of the US and his team, firstly, sincerely wanted to achieve a result that would be long-term, sustainable, reliable, unlike the Europeans, who at that time were saying on every corner that only a ceasefire, and after that they would continue to supply weapons to Ukraine," Lavrov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
"President Trump and his team, especially after the meeting in Alaska, began to take a much deeper approach to resolving this crisis, realizing that it is necessary to eliminate the root causes, which we, [Russia] President Putin, have constantly talked about."
The atmosphere during the talks in Alaska was "very good," which was reflected in the statements of both Putin and Trump, the foreign minister added.
Russia has never aimed to simply seize territories — be it Crimea, Donbass, or Novorossiya — but has sought to protect Russians, Lavrov highlighted.