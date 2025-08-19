China Key Partner for Russia in Container Shipping Segment
© XinhuaAerial photo taken on July 12, 2017 shows the container pier of Zhoushan Port in Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In the first half of 2017, Zhoushan Port handled 515 million tonnes cargoes, up 11.3 percent year-on-year, and 12.39 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers, up 14.6 percent year-on-year.
© Xinhua
Subscribe
China is now Russia's top partner in container cargo transportation, according to German Maslov, Vice President of the Liner and Logistics Division at Russian transport company FESCO.
"Despite the fact that in 2025 we see a decrease in the volume of container traffic in the world as a whole, our company's shipping with China is growing.… We see a huge potential for transportation between our two countries. It [China] is now, conditionally, Russia's number one partner in terms of container transportation. I am speaking only for this segment," Maslov said at the international forum "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation."
The total volume of FESCO Group's shipments between Russia and China increased by 13% to 208,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) in the first half of 2025, Maslov said. The volume of rail transportation from China through land border crossings increased by 46% year-on-year to 31,300 TEU in the period, he added.
"This is a segment that is currently actively expanding and is actively in demand by our customers.… Therefore, we are investing more and more in assets in these areas," Maslov said.
FESCO Group is one of the largest transport and logistics companies in Russia with assets in ports, railways and the integrated logistics business.