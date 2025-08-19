https://sputnikglobe.com/20250819/china-key-partner-for-russia-in-container-shipping-segment-1122649805.html

China Key Partner for Russia in Container Shipping Segment

China Key Partner for Russia in Container Shipping Segment

China is now Russia's top partner in container cargo transportation, according to German Maslov, Vice President of the Liner and Logistics Division at Russian

The total volume of FESCO Group's shipments between Russia and China increased by 13% to 208,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) in the first half of 2025, Maslov said. The volume of rail transportation from China through land border crossings increased by 46% year-on-year to 31,300 TEU in the period, he added. FESCO Group is one of the largest transport and logistics companies in Russia with assets in ports, railways and the integrated logistics business.

