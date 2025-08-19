International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250819/china-to-resume-fertilizer-rare-earths-exports-to-india-govt-source-1122649372.html
China to Resume Fertilizer, Rare Earths Exports to India: Govt Source
China to Resume Fertilizer, Rare Earths Exports to India: Govt Source
Sputnik International
China is ready to resume shipments of fertilizers, rare-earth metals, and tunnel-boring machines to India, an Indian government source told reporters in New... 19.08.2025, Sputnik International
2025-08-19T09:10+0000
2025-08-19T09:10+0000
world
india
subrahmanyam jaishankar
wang yi
beijing
new delhi
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111890191_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0d8b97afeb205cfd39e5ec0808fdd3f5.jpg
On Monday, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi to discussed global and regional issues. Wang assured his Indian counterpart that China would restart these critical supplies as the two countries move toward normalizing relations, the source said after the talks. Jaishankar raised the supply of urea, nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, as well as diammonium phosphate, rare earth metals and tunnel-boring machines in a conversation with Wang during his visit to China in July. In 2023, nearly half of China’s fertilizer exports went to India, but China suspended exports to all countries in 2024. Beijing eased the ban in June but maintains restrictions on India. According to the Fertilizer Association of India, India’s imports of urea from China fell to about 100,000 tonnes in fiscal year 2024-2025, compared with 1.87 million tonnes a year earlier.
beijing
new delhi
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111890191_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56d08aa38e5d012d9ac8e316de727983.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, subrahmanyam jaishankar, wang yi, beijing, new delhi, china
india, subrahmanyam jaishankar, wang yi, beijing, new delhi, china

China to Resume Fertilizer, Rare Earths Exports to India: Govt Source

09:10 GMT 19.08.2025
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinГлава канцелярии комиссии по иностранным делам ЦК КПК Ван И. Архивное фото
Глава канцелярии комиссии по иностранным делам ЦК КПК Ван И. Архивное фото - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2025
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
China is ready to resume shipments of fertilizers, rare-earth metals, and tunnel-boring machines to India, an Indian government source told reporters in New Delhi.
On Monday, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi to discussed global and regional issues.
Wang assured his Indian counterpart that China would restart these critical supplies as the two countries move toward normalizing relations, the source said after the talks.
Jaishankar raised the supply of urea, nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, as well as diammonium phosphate, rare earth metals and tunnel-boring machines in a conversation with Wang during his visit to China in July.
In 2023, nearly half of China’s fertilizer exports went to India, but China suspended exports to all countries in 2024. Beijing eased the ban in June but maintains restrictions on India. According to the Fertilizer Association of India, India’s imports of urea from China fell to about 100,000 tonnes in fiscal year 2024-2025, compared with 1.87 million tonnes a year earlier.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала