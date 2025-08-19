https://sputnikglobe.com/20250819/china-to-resume-fertilizer-rare-earths-exports-to-india-govt-source-1122649372.html

China to Resume Fertilizer, Rare Earths Exports to India: Govt Source

China to Resume Fertilizer, Rare Earths Exports to India: Govt Source

Sputnik International

China is ready to resume shipments of fertilizers, rare-earth metals, and tunnel-boring machines to India, an Indian government source told reporters in New... 19.08.2025, Sputnik International

2025-08-19T09:10+0000

2025-08-19T09:10+0000

2025-08-19T09:10+0000

world

india

subrahmanyam jaishankar

wang yi

beijing

new delhi

china

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111890191_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0d8b97afeb205cfd39e5ec0808fdd3f5.jpg

On Monday, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi to discussed global and regional issues. Wang assured his Indian counterpart that China would restart these critical supplies as the two countries move toward normalizing relations, the source said after the talks. Jaishankar raised the supply of urea, nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, as well as diammonium phosphate, rare earth metals and tunnel-boring machines in a conversation with Wang during his visit to China in July. In 2023, nearly half of China’s fertilizer exports went to India, but China suspended exports to all countries in 2024. Beijing eased the ban in June but maintains restrictions on India. According to the Fertilizer Association of India, India’s imports of urea from China fell to about 100,000 tonnes in fiscal year 2024-2025, compared with 1.87 million tonnes a year earlier.

beijing

new delhi

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

india, subrahmanyam jaishankar, wang yi, beijing, new delhi, china