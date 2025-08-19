https://sputnikglobe.com/20250819/fm-lavrov-confirms-that-trump-been-invited-to-visit-russia-1122649924.html

Trump Was Invited to Visit Russia, FM Lavrov Confirms

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump has been invited to visit Russia.

The atmosphere during the talks in Alaska was "very good," which was reflected in the statements of both Putin and Trump, the foreign minister said.Putin and Trump held talks in Alaska on Friday.The meeting of the leaders took place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base. The leaders' narrow-format talks were held in a "three on three" format and lasted two hours and 45 minutes. Lavrov and Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov took part in the meeting from the Russian side. The US was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US leader's special representative Steve Witkoff.

