Trump Was Invited to Visit Russia, FM Lavrov Confirms
11:48 GMT 19.08.2025 (Updated: 11:51 GMT 19.08.2025)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump has been invited to visit Russia.
"He has an invitation, as you know. And in Alaska, at a press conference, President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin confirmed this invitation, and Donald Trump, if I remember correctly, said that it was very interesting," Lavrov said in an interview on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
The atmosphere during the talks in Alaska was "very good," which was reflected in the statements of both Putin and Trump, the foreign minister said.
Putin and Trump held talks in Alaska on Friday.
The meeting of the leaders took place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base. The leaders' narrow-format talks were held in a "three on three" format and lasted two hours and 45 minutes.
Lavrov and Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov took part in the meeting from the Russian side. The US was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US leader's special representative Steve Witkoff.
After the talks ended, both leaders addressed media representatives, during which President Putin invited Trump to Moscow for their next meeting. Trump said that "sounds very interesting", but joked he would catch some "heat" аor accepting the invitation.