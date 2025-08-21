https://sputnikglobe.com/20250821/idf-launches-offensive-on-gaza-controls-outskirts-of-city---reports-1122656769.html
IDF Launches Offensive on Gaza, Controls Outskirts of City - Reports
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched an offensive on the city of Gaza, the Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday, citing IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin.
The army controls the outskirts of the city, the spokesman said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched an offensive on the city of Gaza, the Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday, citing IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin.
The army controls the outskirts of the city, the spokesman said.