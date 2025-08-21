International
IDF Launches Offensive on Gaza, Controls Outskirts of City - Reports
IDF Launches Offensive on Gaza, Controls Outskirts of City - Reports
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched an offensive on the city of Gaza, the Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday, citing IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin.
The army controls the outskirts of the city, the spokesman said.
IDF Launches Offensive on Gaza, Controls Outskirts of City - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched an offensive on the city of Gaza, the Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday, citing IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin.
The army controls the outskirts of the city, the spokesman said.
