President Putin Receives India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

A second high-ranking Indian official has arrived in Moscow within the past two weeks to engage in discussions with the Russian president. Prior to this, PM Modi's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, visited Moscow.
The meeting was also attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia and Chairman of the Russian side of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation Denis Manturov, and the Ambassador of India to Russia, Vinay Kumar.On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in Moscow, where he co-chaired the 26th meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation, alongside Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.These high-level India-Russia interactions come ahead of the planned visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to India.FM Sergey Lavrov confirmed that the visit will take place by the end of 2025, with preparations already in full swing.
13:35 GMT 21.08.2025 (Updated: 13:55 GMT 21.08.2025)
A second high-ranking Indian official has arrived in Moscow within the past two weeks to engage in discussions with the Russian president. Prior to this, PM Modi's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, visited Moscow.
The meeting was also attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia and Chairman of the Russian side of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation Denis Manturov, and the Ambassador of India to Russia, Vinay Kumar.
On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in Moscow, where he co-chaired the 26th meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation, alongside Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.
These high-level India-Russia interactions come ahead of the planned visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to India.
FM Sergey Lavrov confirmed that the visit will take place by the end of 2025, with preparations already in full swing.
"Today we discussed upcoming events within the framework of this dialogue, including preparations for the visit of the Russian president to India by the end of this year. There are plans to prepare a solid package of documents for this summit," Lavrov told a press conference following his talks with Jaishankar on Thursday.