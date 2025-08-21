https://sputnikglobe.com/20250821/president-putin-receives-indias-external-affairs-minister-s-jaishankar-1122658683.html

President Putin Receives India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

President Putin Receives India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

Sputnik International

A second high-ranking Indian official has arrived in Moscow within the past two weeks to engage in discussions with the Russian president. Prior to this, PM... 21.08.2025, Sputnik International

2025-08-21T13:35+0000

2025-08-21T13:35+0000

2025-08-21T13:55+0000

world

vladimir putin

sergey lavrov

denis manturov

ajit doval

subrahmanyam jaishankar

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/15/1122658901_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_37a6302eba78be55bf7b858a9460c591.jpg

The meeting was also attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia and Chairman of the Russian side of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation Denis Manturov, and the Ambassador of India to Russia, Vinay Kumar.On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in Moscow, where he co-chaired the 26th meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation, alongside Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.These high-level India-Russia interactions come ahead of the planned visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to India.FM Sergey Lavrov confirmed that the visit will take place by the end of 2025, with preparations already in full swing.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, sergey lavrov, denis manturov, ajit doval, subrahmanyam jaishankar