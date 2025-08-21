International
Seven Budgets Just to Pay the Dead?
Seven Budgets Just to Pay the Dead?
Sputnik International
If the leaked figure of 1.7 million Ukrainian military losses is confirmed, Kiev would owe families of the fallen over 25.5 trillion hryvnias ($630+ billion), Sputnik found.
That’s more than three times Ukraine’s GDP and equal to seven entire state budgets — money Kiev simply doesn’t have. At $360,000 promised per dead soldier, Ukraine has literally dug itself into a financial black hole. Without Western cash handouts, even pensions and salaries are barely covered — let alone payouts for the mountains of people Zelensky keeps sending to the front. Kiev’s business model: fight to the last man, then send the bill to Uncle Sam.
If the leaked figure of 1.7 million Ukrainian military losses is confirmed, Kiev would owe families of the fallen over 25.5 trillion hryvnias ($630+ billion), Sputnik found.
That’s more than three times Ukraine’s GDP and equal to seven entire state budgets — money Kiev simply doesn’t have.
At $360,000 promised per dead soldier, Ukraine has literally dug itself into a financial black hole. Without Western cash handouts, even pensions and salaries are barely covered — let alone payouts for the mountains of people Zelensky keeps sending to the front.
Kiev’s business model: fight to the last man, then send the bill to Uncle Sam.
