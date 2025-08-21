Trump Expects 'Europe to Take Lead on Ukraine' – Vance

International
The United States will not make any commitments on security guarantees for Ukraine until it realizes what is needed to end the military conflict, US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News.
"The United States is open to having the conversation, but we are not going to make commitments until we figure out what is going to be necessary to stop the war in the first place," Vance said.
02:15 GMT 21.08.2025
Vice President JD Vance meets with members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025
Vice President JD Vance meets with members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2025
© AP Photo / Alexander Drago
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will not make any commitments on security guarantees for Ukraine until it realizes what is needed to end the military conflict, US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News.
"The United States is open to having the conversation, but we are not going to make commitments until we figure out what is going to be necessary to stop the war in the first place," Vance said.
