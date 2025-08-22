International
China Ready to Play Constructive Role in Political Settlement of Ukrainian Crisis
China Ready to Play Constructive Role in Political Settlement of Ukrainian Crisis
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday that all parties should work toward a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis grounded in... 22.08.2025, Sputnik International
China always adheres to an objective and fair position on the Ukrainian crisis, which is "obvious to all interested parties," the diplomat said.
08:47 GMT 22.08.2025
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday that all parties should work toward a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis grounded in lasting security, and that China is ready to play a constructive role in this process.
"We believe that all parties should promote a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis based on common, comprehensive cooperation and a sustainable security perspective. China is ready to play a constructive role in this issue," Mao said, commenting on the statement pf Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Kiev "does not need China as a security guarantor."
China always adheres to an objective and fair position on the Ukrainian crisis, which is "obvious to all interested parties," the diplomat said.
