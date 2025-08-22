https://sputnikglobe.com/20250822/china-ready-to-play-constructive-role-in-political-settlement-of-ukrainian-crisis-1122660844.html

China Ready to Play Constructive Role in Political Settlement of Ukrainian Crisis

China Ready to Play Constructive Role in Political Settlement of Ukrainian Crisis

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday that all parties should work toward a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis grounded in... 22.08.2025, Sputnik International

China always adheres to an objective and fair position on the Ukrainian crisis, which is "obvious to all interested parties," the diplomat said.

