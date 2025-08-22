International
Russia Has No Unfriendly Countries, Only Unfriendly Elites: Putin
Russia Has No Unfriendly Countries, Only Unfriendly Elites: Putin
Preserving its own sovereignty is the most important thing for Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. 22.08.2025, Sputnik International
world
vladimir putin
russia
More from Putin:
russia
News
vladimir putin, russia
Russia Has No Unfriendly Countries, Only Unfriendly Elites: Putin

19:03 GMT 22.08.2025 (Updated: 20:18 GMT 22.08.2025)
Preserving its own sovereignty is the most important thing for Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"For a country like ours, the ability to preserve its sovereignty is extremely important, it is simply the most important thing," Putin said during a meeting with Russian nuclear industry workers. With the loss of sovereignty, Russia will cease to exist in its current time, that's for sure. And in order to ensure our sovereignty, guarantee our existence and ensure our development, we need to overcome the challenges that time creates."

Alaska Meeting With Trump 'Substantive, Candid'

We just had a very good, substantive and candid meeting in Alaska."

Russia-US Relations at Low Point But Trump's Arrival Brings Hope

"As for our relations with the United States, they are at an extremely low level since World War II, I have said this many times, but with the arrival of President Trump, I think a light at the end of the tunnel has finally appeared," Putin said during a meeting with employees of Russian nuclear industry enterprises.
“We continue contacts at our ministries’, agencies’, and company level.
We are discussing, by the way, with our American partners the potential for collaboration in this area, not just within our Arctic zone, but also in Alaska," Putin said

Nuclear Submarines in Arctic Rusia's Strategic Advantage

"In any case, they [nuclear icebreakers] are definitely needed, that is obvious. If we maintain such a fleet, and we certainly will. We also have about 35 diesel icebreakers, I believe," Putin said.

More from Putin:

Russia’s military edge: subs disappear from radar in northern waters
No country has such nuclear icebreaker fleet like Russia's
Everything damaged in Russia's border regions will be restored
Prototypes of quantum computers with huge capabilities assembled in Russia
Russia’s Rosatom absolute leader in global nuclear energy industry
Those who stopped cooperation with Russia under pressure will return
