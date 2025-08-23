https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/remembered-for-courage--resilience-rossiya-segodnya-executive-kirill-vyshinsky-passes-away-1122663906.html

Remembered for Courage & Resilience: Rossiya Segodnya Executive Kirill Vyshinsky Passes Away

Kirill Vyshinsky, Russian journalist, Rossiya Segodnya Executive Director, and member of the Presidential Human Rights Council, has passed away after battling a prolonged illness.

Kirill Vyshinsky, Russian journalist, Rossiya Segodnya executive director, and member of the Presidential Human Rights Council, has passed away after battling a prolonged illness. Kirill Vyshinsky was an example of the highest civic and professional standard, said Dmitry Kiselev, director general of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya. Dnepropetrovsk-born Vyshinsky, despite harassment and pressure, spoke openly about what he believed to be the truth and supported those in Ukraine who sought to preserve their Russian identity. In 2018, Ukrainian authorities imprisoned him for his beliefs, with the intention of later exchanging him for the imprisoned filmmaker Oleg Sentsov. Kirill endured this ordeal, never renounced his views, and was released in 2019 as part of a Russia–Ukraine exchange, with President Vladimir Putin playing a key role in his freedom.

