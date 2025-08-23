https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/remembered-for-courage--resilience-rossiya-segodnya-executive-kirill-vyshinsky-passes-away-1122663906.html
Remembered for Courage & Resilience: Rossiya Segodnya Executive Kirill Vyshinsky Passes Away
Kirill Vyshinsky, Russian journalist, Rossiya Segodnya Executive Director, and member of the Presidential Human Rights Council, has passed away after battling a prolonged illness.
Kirill Vyshinsky, Russian journalist, Rossiya Segodnya executive director, and member of the Presidential Human Rights Council, has passed away after battling a prolonged illness. Kirill Vyshinsky was an example of the highest civic and professional standard, said Dmitry Kiselev, director general of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya. Dnepropetrovsk-born Vyshinsky, despite harassment and pressure, spoke openly about what he believed to be the truth and supported those in Ukraine who sought to preserve their Russian identity. In 2018, Ukrainian authorities imprisoned him for his beliefs, with the intention of later exchanging him for the imprisoned filmmaker Oleg Sentsov. Kirill endured this ordeal, never renounced his views, and was released in 2019 as part of a Russia–Ukraine exchange, with President Vladimir Putin playing a key role in his freedom.
Remembered for Courage & Resilience: Rossiya Segodnya Executive Kirill Vyshinsky Passes Away
07:35 GMT 23.08.2025 (Updated: 07:43 GMT 23.08.2025)
Kirill Vyshinsky was detained in Ukraine in 2018, with President Vladimir Putin calling the situation unprecedented at the time, saying that the Russian journalist was arrested "for his direct professional activities, for the exercise of his journalistic function."
Kirill Vyshinsky
, Russian journalist, Rossiya Segodnya
executive director, and member of the Presidential Human Rights Council, has passed away after battling a prolonged illness.
“Our journalist Kirill Vyshinsky has passed away. A courageous man who served time for his values—for our values—in a Ukrainian prison, and never broke under pressure. He endured illness with remarkable stoicism. Rest in peace, dear friend,” said Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya.
Kirill Vyshinsky was an example of the highest civic and professional standard, said Dmitry Kiselev, director general of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya.
"Kirill, as a talented journalist and patriot of our shared culture, experienced the full extent of the twisted cruelty of cave-dwelling Ukrainian nationalism. For merely collaborating with our editorial team, he was thrown into prison, where he spent 15 long months in conditions akin to torture… Kirill Vyshinsky will remain in our memory as an example of the highest civic, professional, and human standard," he said.
Dnepropetrovsk-born Vyshinsky, despite harassment and pressure, spoke openly about what he believed to be the truth and supported those in Ukraine who sought to preserve their Russian identity.
In 2018, Ukrainian authorities imprisoned him for his beliefs, with the intention of later exchanging him for the imprisoned filmmaker Oleg Sentsov.
Kirill endured this ordeal, never renounced his views, and was released in 2019 as part of a Russia–Ukraine exchange
, with President Vladimir Putin playing a key role in his freedom.
7 September 2019, 10:30 GMT