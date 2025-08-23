https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/trump-to-decide-on-ukraine-in-2-weeks-sanctions-tariffs-or-nothing-on-table-1122663119.html

Trump to Decide on Ukraine in 2 Weeks: Sanctions, Tariffs or 'Nothing' on Table

US President Donald Trump said in Friday that he will announce a decision on the situation in Ukraine in two weeks, which may include sanctions, tariffs, both... 23.08.2025, Sputnik International

Those who think that potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could result in nothing without attendance of US President Donald Trump may be right or may be wrong, the US leader himself said on Friday.Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy has not been planned, but the Russian leader is ready to meet him when the summit agenda will be ready, which is currently nonexistent.

