Trump to Decide on Ukraine in 2 Weeks: Sanctions, Tariffs or 'Nothing' on Table

US President Donald Trump said in Friday that he will announce a decision on the situation in Ukraine in two weeks, which may include sanctions, tariffs, both, or nothing.
“Well, then I'm going to make a decision as to what we do, or it's going to be, it's going to be a very important decision, and that's whether or not it's massive sanctions or massive tariffs or both, or do we do nothing and say it's your fight,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.
Those who think that potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could result in nothing without attendance of US President Donald Trump may be right or may be wrong, the US leader himself said on Friday.
"I wanted to have a meeting with those two. I could have been at the meeting, but had a lot of people think that nothing's going to come out of that meeting, you have to be there, maybe that's true, maybe it's not," Trump told reporters.
Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy has not been planned, but the Russian leader is ready to meet him when the summit agenda will be ready, which is currently nonexistent.