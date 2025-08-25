International
France Summons US Ambassador over Accusations of Antisemitism
France Summons US Ambassador over Accusations of Antisemitism
Paris calls in Trump-appointed envoy Charles Kushner after he sent a letter criticizing France's plan to recognize Palestine and accusing the government of "the lack of sufficient action" against antisemitism.
"I write out of deep concern over the dramatic rise of antisemitism in France and the lack of sufficient action by your government to confront it," Kushner wrote in his letter.French President Emmanuel Macron earlier said that France would officially recognize the state of Palestine at a meeting of the UN General Assembly in September.The state of Palestine is recognized by 147 countries, the US is not among them. In 2024, Washington vetoed Palestine's full membership in the United Nations. Since 2024, Palestine has been recognized by ten states, including Ireland, Norway, Spain, and Armenia.
France Summons US Ambassador over Accusations of Antisemitism

03:16 GMT 25.08.2025 (Updated: 04:26 GMT 25.08.2025)
Paris calls in Trump-appointed envoy Charles Kushner after he sent a letter criticizing France's plan to recognize Palestine and accusing the government of "the lack of sufficient action" against antisemitism.
"I write out of deep concern over the dramatic rise of antisemitism in France and the lack of sufficient action by your government to confront it," Kushner wrote in his letter.
"France firmly refutes these allegations — they are unacceptable," the French MFA responded in a statement.
04:26 GMT
French President Emmanuel Macron earlier said that France would officially recognize the state of Palestine at a meeting of the UN General Assembly in September.
The state of Palestine is recognized by 147 countries, the US is not among them. In 2024, Washington vetoed Palestine's full membership in the United Nations. Since 2024, Palestine has been recognized by ten states, including Ireland, Norway, Spain, and Armenia.
