https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/france-summons-us-ambassador-over-accusations-of-antisemitism-1122670452.html

France Summons US Ambassador over Accusations of Antisemitism

France Summons US Ambassador over Accusations of Antisemitism

Sputnik International

Paris calls in Trump-appointed envoy Charles Kushner after he sent a letter criticizing France's plan to recognize Palestine and accusing the government of "the lack of sufficient action" against antisemitism.

2025-08-25T03:16+0000

2025-08-25T03:16+0000

2025-08-25T04:26+0000

world

donald trump

emmanuel macron

france

palestine

un general assembly

antisemitism

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/19/1122670294_0:0:2200:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_8847c1c10e7275cbdb81066bb48a46f4.jpg

"I write out of deep concern over the dramatic rise of antisemitism in France and the lack of sufficient action by your government to confront it," Kushner wrote in his letter.French President Emmanuel Macron earlier said that France would officially recognize the state of Palestine at a meeting of the UN General Assembly in September.The state of Palestine is recognized by 147 countries, the US is not among them. In 2024, Washington vetoed Palestine's full membership in the United Nations. Since 2024, Palestine has been recognized by ten states, including Ireland, Norway, Spain, and Armenia.

https://sputnikglobe.com

france

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france palestine recognition, france-israel relations, us support of israel, us israel lobby, france-us relations, us ambassador to france