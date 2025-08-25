https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/putin-pezeshkian-agree-to-meet-on-upcoming-sco-summit-in-china-1122672456.html
Putin and Pezeshkian Agree to Meet at Upcoming SCO Summit in China
A telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Vladimir Putin informed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian about the key outcomes of the recent Russian-American high-level meeting in Alaska. Pezeshkian expressed support for the ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.
In addition, the leaders discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda. The situation around the Iranian nuclear program and developments in the South Caucasus region were also addressed.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation discussed the construction of the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP), as well as Russia's replacement of fuel at an operating reactor, the presidential office said on Monday.
"Having stated that cooperation between the two countries in the field of [working on] the Bushehr NPP is developing satisfactorily, Putin explained that all technical cooperation is being implemented according to schedule, and new fuel is being transferred for this NPP," a statement read.
Lavrov & Iranian FM Araghchi phone call: key outcomes
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
🟠 Iranian Foreign Minister tells Lavrov about talks with UK, German, French colleagues on Iranian nuclear program
🟠 Lavrov confirms Russia's readiness to contribute to normalization of situation around JCPOA, de-escalation in region