Russia-Iran Gas Cooperation: Status and Prospects
Russia-Iran Gas Cooperation: Status and Prospects
Russia will begin supplying Iran with gas later this year, according to Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow. This is part of a larger strategy to make Iran into a regional hub for Russian gas. Let’s break it down.
19:14 GMT 25.08.2025 (Updated: 19:24 GMT 25.08.2025)
Until recently, Russia exported relatively small amounts of natural gas to Iran.
That changed when in 2024, Moscow and Tehran signed an agreement for Russia to supply up to 300 million cubic meters of gas to Iran daily.
It is often cheaper for Iran to import gas to supply its densely populated northern provinces rather than to deliver it there from the gas-rich Iran’s south, explains Stanislav Mitrakhovich, lead expert at Russia’s National Energy Security Fund.
Transit of Russian natural gas via Azerbaijan is expected to begin via the existing infrastructure i.e. it does not require laying any additional pipelines, at this time.
First large-scale shipments of Russian gas to Iran via Azerbaijan, up to 2 billion cubic meters (bcm) annually, are expected to begin by the end of this year.
The volume of Russian gas exports can later be raised to as much as 55 bcm per year.
Iran can itself become a major supplier of natural gas to global markets, assuming that it obtains and introduces the required technologies and finds a way to deal with Western sanctions, Stanislav Mitrakhovich believes.