https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/sco-summit-to-unite-world-leaders-in-china-1122666172.html
SCO Summit to Unite World Leaders in China
SCO Summit to Unite World Leaders in China
Sputnik International
More than 20 foreign state leaders and international organizations' representatives will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.
2025-08-25T09:17+0000
2025-08-25T09:17+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/19/1122671957_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_127dcfe2d622f1996cf7351484240cd4.png
Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to the summit from August 31 to September 3. The heads of state of Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Maldives, Nepal, Turkiye, Egypt, Turkmenistan, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Vietnam are also expected.The leaders will review the SCO's achievements, outline the organization's future trajectory and steer it toward its goal of building an ever-more closely‑knit community with a shared future.Take a look at Sputnik's infographic for more details on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit 2025!
shanghai
china
tianjin
SCO Summit to Unite World Leaders in China

09:17 GMT 25.08.2025
More than 20 heads of state and representatives of international organizations will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to the summit from August 31 to September 3.
The heads of state of Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Maldives, Nepal, Turkiye, Egypt, Turkmenistan, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Vietnam are also expected.
The leaders will review the SCO's achievements, outline the organization's future trajectory and steer it toward its goal of building an ever-more closely‑knit community with a shared future.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographic for more details on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit 2025!
