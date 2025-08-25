https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/sco-summit-to-unite-world-leaders-in-china-1122666172.html

SCO Summit to Unite World Leaders in China

SCO Summit to Unite World Leaders in China

Sputnik International

More than 20 foreign state leaders and international organizations’ representatives will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

2025-08-25T09:17+0000

2025-08-25T09:17+0000

2025-08-25T09:17+0000

multimedia

infographic

shanghai

china

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

tianjin

vladimir putin

summit

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/19/1122671957_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_127dcfe2d622f1996cf7351484240cd4.png

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to the summit from August 31 to September 3. The heads of state of Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Maldives, Nepal, Turkiye, Egypt, Turkmenistan, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Vietnam are also expected.The leaders will review the SCO’s achievements, outline the organization’s future trajectory and steer it toward its goal of building an ever-more closely‑knit community with a shared future.Take a look at Sputnik’s infographic for more details on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit 2025!

1

shanghai

china

tianjin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

shanghai cooperation organization, tianjin, summit in tianjin, sco 2025