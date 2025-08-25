SCO Summit to Unite World Leaders in China
More than 20 heads of state and representatives of international organizations will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to the summit from August 31 to September 3.
The heads of state of Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Maldives, Nepal, Turkiye, Egypt, Turkmenistan, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Vietnam are also expected.
The leaders will review the SCO’s achievements, outline the organization’s future trajectory and steer it toward its goal of building an ever-more closely‑knit community with a shared future.
