International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/tianjin-summit-to-be-largest-since-sco-founding---chinese-ambassador-in-russia-1122670702.html
Tianjin Summit to Be Largest Since SCO Founding - Chinese Ambassador in Russia
Tianjin Summit to Be Largest Since SCO Founding - Chinese Ambassador in Russia
Sputnik International
The summit in Tianjin will be the largest since the founding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with Sputnik.
2025-08-25T03:58+0000
2025-08-25T04:34+0000
world
tianjin
russia
china
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/04/1111659492_0:68:1280:788_1920x0_80_0_0_e296f9f993e883cddd1dd1dc68793a98.jpg
The meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states will be held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. It will be attended by more than 20 heads of state, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the heads of 10 international organizations.The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001. It includes Russia, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus officially joined the organization at the summit in Astana on July 4, 2024. Observer countries are Afghanistan and Mongolia, and SCO dialogue partner countries are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Sri Lanka.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250809/modis-visit-to-china-comes-amid-reset-in-india-china-relations-1122583818.html
tianjin
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/04/1111659492_71:0:1211:855_1920x0_80_0_0_42ea62324904513385d5a97a90bcf70b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sco summit, china hosts sco summit, shanghai cooperation organization summit, sco members, tianjin summit
sco summit, china hosts sco summit, shanghai cooperation organization summit, sco members, tianjin summit

Tianjin Summit to Be Largest Since SCO Founding - Chinese Ambassador in Russia

03:58 GMT 25.08.2025 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 25.08.2025)
© Sputnik / Zafar Khalilov / Go to the mediabankIran joined the SCO
Iran joined the SCO - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2025
© Sputnik / Zafar Khalilov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The summit in Tianjin will be the largest since the founding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with Sputnik.
The meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states will be held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. It will be attended by more than 20 heads of state, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the heads of 10 international organizations.

"This summit will be the largest since the founding of the SCO, which demonstrates the common expectations of the member states for the sake of deepening cooperation and attracts great attention from the international community," Zhang said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a signing ceremony by foreign ministers during the BRICS summit in Goa, India, Oct. 16, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2025
Analysis
Modi’s Visit to China Comes Amid Reset in India-China Relations
9 August, 07:53 GMT
The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001. It includes Russia, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus officially joined the organization at the summit in Astana on July 4, 2024. Observer countries are Afghanistan and Mongolia, and SCO dialogue partner countries are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Sri Lanka.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала