Tianjin Summit to Be Largest Since SCO Founding - Chinese Ambassador in Russia

The summit in Tianjin will be the largest since the founding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with Sputnik.
The meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states will be held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. It will be attended by more than 20 heads of state, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the heads of 10 international organizations.
The summit in Tianjin will be the largest since the founding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with Sputnik.
The meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states will be held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. It will be attended by more than 20 heads of state, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the heads of 10 international organizations.
"This summit will be the largest since the founding of the SCO, which demonstrates the common expectations of the member states for the sake of deepening cooperation and attracts great attention from the international community," Zhang said.
The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001. It includes Russia, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus officially joined the organization at the summit in Astana on July 4, 2024. Observer countries are Afghanistan and Mongolia, and SCO dialogue partner countries are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Sri Lanka.