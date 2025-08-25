International
Trump Seeks to Bring China Into US-Russia Talks on Limiting Nuclear Weapons
Donald Trump reportedly wants Beijing to take part in arms reduction talks.
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he thought the Ukraine conflict would be the easiest to settle among those that he planned to resolve.He also alleged that "some big personality conflicts" are involved in it, but the US is "going to get that stopped."US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he has a "very good" relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, adding that he will meet him "someday."
16:23 GMT 25.08.2025 (Updated: 16:32 GMT 25.08.2025)
Donald Trump reportedly wants Beijing to take part in arms reduction talks.
"We talked with [Vladimir] Putin about limiting nuclear weapons. We have the most, Russia second, China third. China is very behind but they will catch us in five years," US President Donald Trump said.
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he thought the Ukraine conflict would be the easiest to settle among those that he planned to resolve.
"I thought that would be, of the seven that I settled, I thought that would be the easiest of the group," Trump told reporters.
He also alleged that "some big personality conflicts" are involved in it, but the US is "going to get that stopped."
US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he has a "very good" relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, adding that he will meet him "someday."
"I have very good relationships with Kim Jong Un of North Korea. I mean, a lot of people would say, ‘Oh, that's terrible.’ No, it's good. In fact, someday I'll see him. I look forward to seeing him. He was very good with me," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
