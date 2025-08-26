International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250826/elite-ukrainian-troops-retreat-as-russia-advances-in-donbass--1122675566.html
Elite Ukrainian Troops Retreat as Russia Advances in Donbass
Elite Ukrainian Troops Retreat as Russia Advances in Donbass
Sputnik International
Russian forces are pushing ahead in the Serebryansky forestry district in Donbass, a commander of the "Akhmat" special forces battalion of the Russian Defense Ministry with callsign “Shram” (lit. “Scar") tells Sputnik.
2025-08-26T12:04+0000
2025-08-26T12:05+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1a/1122675381_4:0:1912:1073_1920x0_80_0_0_c27a2a55fabe4422b6a98be7c5d069a9.png
He adds that the “Signum” elite Ukrainian detachment of drone operators retreated after the first Russian breakthrough.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
'Elite' Ukrainian troops RETREAT as Russia advances in Donbass
Sputnik International
'Elite' Ukrainian troops RETREAT as Russia advances in Donbass
2025-08-26T12:04+0000
true
PT3M51S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1a/1122675381_481:0:1912:1073_1920x0_80_0_0_b5ed59652c8560985b4928977e9d2590.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine hostilities, ukraine conflict
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine hostilities, ukraine conflict

Elite Ukrainian Troops Retreat as Russia Advances in Donbass

12:04 GMT 26.08.2025 (Updated: 12:05 GMT 26.08.2025)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Russian forces are pushing ahead in the Serebryansky forestry district in Donbass, a commander of the "Akhmat" special forces battalion of the Russian Defense Ministry with callsign “Shram” (lit. “Scar") tells Sputnik.
"The situation in this area is consistently tense. We have broken through the enemy's defensive line, now Russian troops are actively on the offensive, pushing out the enemy... Assault operations are currently underway," the battalion commander says.
He adds that the “Signum” elite Ukrainian detachment of drone operators retreated after the first Russian breakthrough.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала