Elite Ukrainian Troops Retreat as Russia Advances in Donbass
12:04 GMT 26.08.2025 (Updated: 12:05 GMT 26.08.2025)
Russian forces are pushing ahead in the Serebryansky forestry district in Donbass, a commander of the "Akhmat" special forces battalion of the Russian Defense Ministry with callsign “Shram” (lit. “Scar") tells Sputnik.
"The situation in this area is consistently tense. We have broken through the enemy's defensive line, now Russian troops are actively on the offensive, pushing out the enemy... Assault operations are currently underway," the battalion commander says.
He adds that the “Signum” elite Ukrainian detachment of drone operators retreated after the first Russian breakthrough.