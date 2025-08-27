https://sputnikglobe.com/20250827/fsb-detains-ukrainian-spy-plotting-uav-attack-on-russian-airfield--1122677408.html

FSB Detains Ukrainian Spy Plotting UAV Attack on Russian Airfield

Sputnik International

The Russian Federal Security Forces (FSB) has detained a Ukrainian spy trained to install a navigation module for drone attacks on a Russian military airfield... 27.08.2025

The man is a 35-year-old from Volgograd. From 2019 to 2022, he temporarily lived in the Lvov region of Ukraine. After his temporary residence permit expired, he stopped registering with Ukrainian migration authorities.This led to his attention from the Ukrainian Security Service, and he was recruited for a mission to the Russian Federation to carry out a terrorist act in exchange for Ukrainian citizenship.After undergoing training in Kiev, the man, following instructions from his handler, arrived in Volgograd under the guise of returning home. He then traveled to the Saratov region, where he planned to carry out the "mission." He was detained at his residence before he could execute the plan.

