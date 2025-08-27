https://sputnikglobe.com/20250827/us-wants-to-bring-venezuela-back-under-cia-control-1122678394.html

US Wants to Bring Venezuela Back Under CIA Control

US Wants to Bring Venezuela Back Under CIA Control

Sputnik International

American military deployment on Venezuela’s doorstep looks like a blatant attempt to seize Venezuelan oil under the pretext of an anti-drug campaign, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson tells Sputnik.

2025-08-27T16:02+0000

2025-08-27T16:02+0000

2025-08-27T16:02+0000

analysis

us

venezuela

larry johnson

cia

colombia

military

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1b/1122678510_0:24:1402:813_1920x0_80_0_0_b502a0eb282618c6ff7bff2170935027.png

It is Colombia, not Venezuela, that serves as a hub of drug manufacturing and residence for the major drug cartels, so accusing Venezuela of being a major drug trafficking center is nonsensical.An attempt to wrest control of Venezuela, Johnson suggests, would be a reflection of the “US anger” rooted in losing the grip on the Latin American country almost 30 years ago “when the leaders of Venezuela were paid CIA assets.”“I know that for a fact,” Johnson, a CIA veteran, remarks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/trump-vs-maduro-round-two-what-does-us-want-from-venezuela-1121463284.html

venezuela

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Larry Johnson comments on US plans for Venezuela Sputnik International Larry Johnson comments on US plans for Venezuela 2025-08-27T16:02+0000 true PT2M21S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military venezuela, us warships venezuela