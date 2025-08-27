International
US Wants to Bring Venezuela Back Under CIA Control
US Wants to Bring Venezuela Back Under CIA Control
American military deployment on Venezuela’s doorstep looks like a blatant attempt to seize Venezuelan oil under the pretext of an anti-drug campaign, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson tells Sputnik.
It is Colombia, not Venezuela, that serves as a hub of drug manufacturing and residence for the major drug cartels, so accusing Venezuela of being a major drug trafficking center is nonsensical.An attempt to wrest control of Venezuela, Johnson suggests, would be a reflection of the “US anger” rooted in losing the grip on the Latin American country almost 30 years ago “when the leaders of Venezuela were paid CIA assets.”“I know that for a fact,” Johnson, a CIA veteran, remarks.
Larry Johnson comments on US plans for Venezuela
16:02 GMT 27.08.2025
American military deployment on Venezuela’s doorstep looks like a blatant attempt to seize Venezuelan oil under the pretext of an anti-drug campaign, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson tells Sputnik.
It is Colombia, not Venezuela, that serves as a hub of drug manufacturing and residence for the major drug cartels, so accusing Venezuela of being a major drug trafficking center is nonsensical.
An attempt to wrest control of Venezuela, Johnson suggests, would be a reflection of the “US anger” rooted in losing the grip on the Latin American country almost 30 years ago “when the leaders of Venezuela were paid CIA assets.”
“I know that for a fact,” Johnson, a CIA veteran, remarks.
Americas
Trump vs. Maduro Round Two: What Does US Want From Venezuela?
19 January, 14:13 GMT
Americas
Trump vs. Maduro Round Two: What Does US Want From Venezuela?
19 January, 14:13 GMT
