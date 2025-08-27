International
West Discussing Sending 4-5 Brigades to Ensure Security in Ukraine - Yermak
Western states are discussing a possibility of sending 4-5 brigades by the group of countries supporting Ukraine - the so-called "coalition of the willing" - to ensure security in Ukraine along with "strategic enablers" from the US, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing Head of the Office of the Ukrainian president Andriy Yermak.
On August 18, US President Donald Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders for talks at the White House. During the meeting, Trump said he would not compare the security guarantees that Kiev could receive with those existing in NATO. Yermak said that the meeting in Washington provided clarity on issues related to security guarantees and the acquisition of US-made weapons through European financial instruments. The support of the "coalition of the willing" will comprise a combination of military, political, and economic measures, he added. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the presence of NATO states' troops on Ukrainian territory, under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers, is a threat to Russia, and that Moscow will not accept it under any circumstances.
03:39 GMT 27.08.2025 (Updated: 03:55 GMT 27.08.2025)
On August 18, US President Donald Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders for talks at the White House. During the meeting, Trump said he would not compare the security guarantees that Kiev could receive with those existing in NATO.
"Discussions revolved around 4 to 5 European brigades on the ground, provided by the coalition of the willing, plus 'strategic enablers’ from the US," The Financial Times quoted Zelensky's chief of staff as saying.
Yermak said that the meeting in Washington provided clarity on issues related to security guarantees and the acquisition of US-made weapons through European financial instruments. The support of the "coalition of the willing" will comprise a combination of military, political, and economic measures, he added.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the presence of NATO states' troops on Ukrainian territory, under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers, is a threat to Russia, and that Moscow will not accept it under any circumstances.
