Moldova’s Sandu to Send Soldiers to Ukraine: Reports
Moldova’s Sandu to Send Soldiers to Ukraine: Reports
Maya Sandu plans to deploy 700 Moldovan mercenaries to Ukraine if she wins the parliamentary elections on September 28, 2025, Turkish outlet dikGAZETE writes. 28.08.2025, Sputnik International
🇪The decision reportedly follows the first Moldova–EU summit on regional cooperation, held in Chisinau in July.Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service reported that NATO is actively preparing to involve Moldova in a potential armed conflict with Moscow, working to make Moldovan territory suitable for deploying troops toward Russian borders, and turning the country’s citizens into “cannon fodder” in any military operations against Russia.
🇪The decision reportedly follows the first Moldova–EU summit on regional cooperation, held in Chisinau in July.
Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service reported that NATO is actively preparing to involve Moldova in a potential armed conflict with Moscow, working to make Moldovan territory suitable for deploying troops toward Russian borders, and turning the country’s citizens into “cannon fodder” in any military operations against Russia.