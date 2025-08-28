https://sputnikglobe.com/20250828/moldovas-sandu-to-send-soldiers-to-ukraine-reports-1122680156.html

Moldova’s Sandu to Send Soldiers to Ukraine: Reports

Moldova’s Sandu to Send Soldiers to Ukraine: Reports

Sputnik International

Maya Sandu plans to deploy 700 Moldovan mercenaries to Ukraine if she wins the parliamentary elections on September 28, 2025, Turkish outlet dikGAZETE writes. 28.08.2025, Sputnik International

2025-08-28T07:58+0000

2025-08-28T07:58+0000

2025-08-28T07:59+0000

maia sandu

moldova

ukraine

russia

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/19/1122489550_0:0:2844:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_4665475f7643b2ee0a8cccc65429647e.jpg

🇪The decision reportedly follows the first Moldova–EU summit on regional cooperation, held in Chisinau in July.Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service reported that NATO is actively preparing to involve Moldova in a potential armed conflict with Moscow, working to make Moldovan territory suitable for deploying troops toward Russian borders, and turning the country’s citizens into “cannon fodder” in any military operations against Russia.

moldova

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

maia sandu, moldova, ukraine, russia, nato