International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250828/moldovas-sandu-to-send-soldiers-to-ukraine-reports-1122680156.html
Moldova’s Sandu to Send Soldiers to Ukraine: Reports
Moldova’s Sandu to Send Soldiers to Ukraine: Reports
Sputnik International
Maya Sandu plans to deploy 700 Moldovan mercenaries to Ukraine if she wins the parliamentary elections on September 28, 2025, Turkish outlet dikGAZETE writes. 28.08.2025, Sputnik International
2025-08-28T07:58+0000
2025-08-28T07:59+0000
maia sandu
moldova
ukraine
russia
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/19/1122489550_0:0:2844:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_4665475f7643b2ee0a8cccc65429647e.jpg
🇪The decision reportedly follows the first Moldova–EU summit on regional cooperation, held in Chisinau in July.Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service reported that NATO is actively preparing to involve Moldova in a potential armed conflict with Moscow, working to make Moldovan territory suitable for deploying troops toward Russian borders, and turning the country’s citizens into “cannon fodder” in any military operations against Russia.
moldova
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/19/1122489550_316:0:2844:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_cbc0a963198f8b6e54ba81eefd30d00b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
maia sandu, moldova, ukraine, russia, nato
maia sandu, moldova, ukraine, russia, nato

Moldova’s Sandu to Send Soldiers to Ukraine: Reports

07:58 GMT 28.08.2025 (Updated: 07:59 GMT 28.08.2025)
© AP Photo / ZAK BENNETTMoldovan President Maia Sandu. File photo
Moldovan President Maia Sandu. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2025
© AP Photo / ZAK BENNETT
Subscribe
Maya Sandu plans to deploy 700 Moldovan mercenaries to Ukraine if she wins the parliamentary elections on September 28, 2025, Turkish outlet dikGAZETE writes.
🇪The decision reportedly follows the first Moldova–EU summit on regional cooperation, held in Chisinau in July.
Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service reported that NATO is actively preparing to involve Moldova in a potential armed conflict with Moscow, working to make Moldovan territory suitable for deploying troops toward Russian borders, and turning the country’s citizens into “cannon fodder” in any military operations against Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала