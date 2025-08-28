International
Palestinian Fatah Groups to Begin Transferring Arms in Southern Lebanon - Military Source

07:42 GMT 28.08.2025 (Updated: 08:04 GMT 28.08.2025)
© AFP 2023 / SAIF DAHLAHPalestinian supporters of Hamas Islamist movement and of Fatah party wave their faction's flags during a rally to support the Palestinian political unity deal, in the West Bank city of Jenin. (File)
Palestinian supporters of Hamas Islamist movement and of Fatah party wave their faction's flags during a rally to support the Palestinian political unity deal, in the West Bank city of Jenin. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2025
© AFP 2023 / SAIF DAHLAH
The Palestinian formations of the Fatah movement will begin transferring their weapons to the Lebanese army in three camps in the south of the country on Thursday, a Lebanese military source told Sputnik.
"This morning, the army will begin accepting weapons from Palestinian Fatah groups in the Bas, Rashidiya and Borj El Chmali camps in the Tyre governorate in southern Lebanon," the source said.
The army should receive medium-range weapons and missiles, the source explanied.
In February, the IDF completed its withdrawal from southern Lebanon in accordance with the ceasefire agreement reached with the Israeli authorities in November 2024 after a year of continuous military escalation.
At the same time, the Israeli army remained in five strategic positions in southern Lebanon, explaining this in the "interests of security control."
The Lebanese leadership, in turn, was supposed to ensure the complete withdrawal of Hezbollah forces north of the Litani River, which in different areas flows 20-30 kilometers from the border with Israel. In recent weeks, Israel has been conducting targeted operations in southern Lebanon.
