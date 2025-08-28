https://sputnikglobe.com/20250828/palestinian-fatah-groups-to-begin-transferring-arms-in-southern-lebanon---military-source-1122679848.html

Palestinian Fatah Groups to Begin Transferring Arms in Southern Lebanon - Military Source

Palestinian Fatah Groups to Begin Transferring Arms in Southern Lebanon - Military Source

Sputnik International

The Palestinian formations of the Fatah movement will begin transferring their weapons to the Lebanese army in three camps in the south of the country on... 28.08.2025, Sputnik International

2025-08-28T07:42+0000

2025-08-28T07:42+0000

2025-08-28T08:04+0000

military

lebanon

palestine

fatah

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104747/55/1047475521_0:135:3000:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_878a7f8b341bd3626653ca34e88a9fbc.jpg

The army should receive medium-range weapons and missiles, the source explanied.In February, the IDF completed its withdrawal from southern Lebanon in accordance with the ceasefire agreement reached with the Israeli authorities in November 2024 after a year of continuous military escalation. At the same time, the Israeli army remained in five strategic positions in southern Lebanon, explaining this in the "interests of security control."The Lebanese leadership, in turn, was supposed to ensure the complete withdrawal of Hezbollah forces north of the Litani River, which in different areas flows 20-30 kilometers from the border with Israel. In recent weeks, Israel has been conducting targeted operations in southern Lebanon.

lebanon

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lebanon, palestine, fatah