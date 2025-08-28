https://sputnikglobe.com/20250828/putin-sends-greetings-to-participants-of-the-x-eastern-economic-forum-in-vladivostok-1122680447.html
Putin Sends Greetings to Participants of the X Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok
Putin Sends Greetings to Participants of the X Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to the participants, organizers, and guests of the X Eastern Economic Forum (EEF)... 28.08.2025, Sputnik International
2025-08-28T09:15+0000
2025-08-28T09:15+0000
2025-08-28T09:15+0000
russia
vladimir putin
vladivostok
russia
pacific
eef
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
brics
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120037165_0:0:2967:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_28526b01a1c4348e6f8907ebcfe1ce65.jpg
“Over the past decade, the EEF, traditionally held in Vladivostok, has rightfully earned high prestige,” the President’s telegram reads.The slogan of this year’s forum, “The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity,” reflects the symbolic role of the event in strengthening global ties.Putin emphasized that as the center of economic activity increasingly shifts to the Asia-Pacific region, new opportunities arise for countries to develop mutually beneficial partnerships—both bilaterally and within frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.According to the telegram, Russia is ready for constructive dialogue with all interested partners and intends to actively engage in collective efforts to build a fair system of international relations in the Asia-Pacific, based on genuine equality and respect for each nation’s legitimate interests.
vladivostok
russia
pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120037165_236:0:2967:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_329a5821113ee2bfd2258dd33aad0d36.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, vladivostok, russia, pacific, eef, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), brics
vladimir putin, vladivostok, russia, pacific, eef, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), brics
Putin Sends Greetings to Participants of the X Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to the participants, organizers, and guests of the X Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), highlighting the forum’s growing significance in global economic and diplomatic affairs.
“Over the past decade, the EEF, traditionally held in Vladivostok, has rightfully earned high prestige,” the President’s telegram reads.
“This representative event helps introduce businesses—including foreign ones—to the unique economic, scientific, technological, and infrastructural potential of Russia’s Far Eastern regions and promotes the expansion of multifaceted international cooperation.”
The slogan of this year’s forum, “The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity,” reflects the symbolic role of the event in strengthening global ties.
Putin emphasized that as the center of economic activity increasingly shifts to the Asia-Pacific region, new opportunities arise for countries to develop mutually beneficial partnerships—both bilaterally and within frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.
According to the telegram, Russia is ready for constructive dialogue with all interested partners and intends to actively engage in collective efforts to build a fair system of international relations in the Asia-Pacific, based on genuine equality and respect for each nation’s legitimate interests.