Putin Sends Greetings to Participants of the X Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to the participants, organizers, and guests of the X Eastern Economic Forum (EEF)... 28.08.2025, Sputnik International

“Over the past decade, the EEF, traditionally held in Vladivostok, has rightfully earned high prestige,” the President’s telegram reads.The slogan of this year’s forum, “The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity,” reflects the symbolic role of the event in strengthening global ties.Putin emphasized that as the center of economic activity increasingly shifts to the Asia-Pacific region, new opportunities arise for countries to develop mutually beneficial partnerships—both bilaterally and within frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.According to the telegram, Russia is ready for constructive dialogue with all interested partners and intends to actively engage in collective efforts to build a fair system of international relations in the Asia-Pacific, based on genuine equality and respect for each nation’s legitimate interests.

