Putin to Attend 80th Anniversary of WWII Victory in China

Leaders and heads of government from 26 countries are set to take part in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in China, Xinhua... 28.08.2025, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin was listed first among the foreign leaders, followed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China is unprecedented, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

