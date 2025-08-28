https://sputnikglobe.com/20250828/putin-to-attend-80th-anniversary-of-wwii-victory-in-china-1122680304.html
Putin to Attend 80th Anniversary of WWII Victory in China
Leaders and heads of government from 26 countries are set to take part in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in China, Xinhua... 28.08.2025, Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin was listed first among the foreign leaders, followed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China is unprecedented, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Leaders and heads of government from 26 countries are set to take part in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in China, Xinhua News Agency reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was listed first among the foreign leaders, followed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
According to China’s Foreign Ministry, Putin’s visit to Beijing underscores the determination of Russia and China to defend the legacy and outcomes of World War II.
The upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China is unprecedented, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Putin's absolutely unprecedented visit to China will take place, for which preparations are actively underway," Peskov told reporters.