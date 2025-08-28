https://sputnikglobe.com/20250828/us-tariffs-against-india-who-really-holds-the-cards-1122679955.html

US Tariffs Against India: Who Really Holds the Cards?

Washington was sure it could sideline India with economic pressure, but experts and insiders say: India isn’t bending — it’s winning. Sputnik explains why. 28.08.2025, Sputnik International

Prof. Debashis Chakraborty (IIFT) calls Trump’s tariffs a temporary bluff. Alienating India makes zero strategic sense long-term. Geography and global influence are on India’s side.Why beg for US market access when the Global South offers 6 BILLION consumers? India is pivoting to Asia, Africa, Latin America — and winning.An India-EAEU FTA could open huge export doors: pharma, machinery, electronics. Russia isn’t a fallback — it’s a strategic move.GST reforms + domestic liquidity = soaring local consumption. Even if exports dip, India’s own market can cushion the blow.Carbon tax challenges are real, but India is negotiating from strength — not desperation.

