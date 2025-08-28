International
US Tariffs Against India: Who Really Holds the Cards?
US Tariffs Against India: Who Really Holds the Cards?
Washington was sure it could sideline India with economic pressure, but experts and insiders say: India isn’t bending — it’s winning. Sputnik explains why. 28.08.2025, Sputnik International
Prof. Debashis Chakraborty (IIFT) calls Trump’s tariffs a temporary bluff. Alienating India makes zero strategic sense long-term. Geography and global influence are on India’s side.Why beg for US market access when the Global South offers 6 BILLION consumers? India is pivoting to Asia, Africa, Latin America — and winning.An India-EAEU FTA could open huge export doors: pharma, machinery, electronics. Russia isn’t a fallback — it’s a strategic move.GST reforms + domestic liquidity = soaring local consumption. Even if exports dip, India’s own market can cushion the blow.Carbon tax challenges are real, but India is negotiating from strength — not desperation.
US Tariffs Against India: Who Really Holds the Cards?

07:57 GMT 28.08.2025
Washington was sure it could sideline India with economic pressure, but experts and insiders say: India isn’t bending — it’s winning. Sputnik explains why.
Short-term tactics, long-term loss
Prof. Debashis Chakraborty (IIFT) calls Trump’s tariffs a temporary bluff. Alienating India makes zero strategic sense long-term. Geography and global influence are on India’s side.
6 Billion > 340 Million
Why beg for US market access when the Global South offers 6 BILLION consumers? India is pivoting to Asia, Africa, Latin America — and winning.
Russia = Golden opportunity
An India-EAEU FTA could open huge export doors: pharma, machinery, electronics. Russia isn’t a fallback — it’s a strategic move.
Domemand is king
GST reforms + domestic liquidity = soaring local consumption. Even if exports dip, India’s own market can cushion the blow.
EU hurdles? Bring it on
Carbon tax challenges are real, but India is negotiating from strength — not desperation.
BJP’s Savio Rodrigues sums it up: US tariffs hurt textiles and leather. But India is resilient, diversified, and ready. “Our domestic demand is a buffer against global uncertainty.”
