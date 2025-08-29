International
Houthi Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Sanaa - Source
Houthi Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Sanaa - Source
Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi, the prime minister of the government created in the territories controlled by the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, was... 29.08.2025
"Israeli fighter jets bombed a house in the Haddah neighborhood south of Sanaa, killing four people, including the prime minister … and several of his associates. Others were wounded," the source said.The source added that the Ansar Allah movement is preparing to announce the death of al-Rahawi, who was appointed prime minister of the new government on August 10 last year.
05:22 GMT 29.08.2025
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitA battery of Israel's Iron Dome defense missile system, deployed to intercept rockets, sits in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Aug. 7, 2022.
Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi, the prime minister of the government created in the territories controlled by the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Thursday, a Yemeni source close to the al-Rahawi family told Sputnik.
"Israeli fighter jets bombed a house in the Haddah neighborhood south of Sanaa, killing four people, including the prime minister … and several of his associates. Others were wounded," the source said.
The source added that the Ansar Allah movement is preparing to announce the death of al-Rahawi, who was appointed prime minister of the new government on August 10 last year.
