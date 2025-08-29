https://sputnikglobe.com/20250829/houthi-prime-minister-killed-in-israeli-airstrike-on-sanaa---source-1122682767.html

Houthi Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Sanaa - Source

Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi, the prime minister of the government created in the territories controlled by the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, was...

"Israeli fighter jets bombed a house in the Haddah neighborhood south of Sanaa, killing four people, including the prime minister … and several of his associates. Others were wounded," the source said.The source added that the Ansar Allah movement is preparing to announce the death of al-Rahawi, who was appointed prime minister of the new government on August 10 last year.

