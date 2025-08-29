https://sputnikglobe.com/20250829/russia-china-trade-hits-new-highs-amid-pivot-away-from-west-1122682652.html

Russia-China Trade Hits New Highs Amid Pivot Away From West

Over the past three years, trade between Russia and China has grown by 67%, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov told Sputnik. 29.08.2025, Sputnik International

According to the diplomat, after a number of Western companies exited the Russian market, Chinese businesses were quick to step in, supplying necessary goods in sufficient volumes.Likewise, Russian exporters managed to effectively redirect trade flows toward China, further strengthening their positions in the local market.Data from China’s General Administration of Customs backs this up: In 2024, bilateral trade rose by 1.9% compared to the previous year, reaching a record $244.8 billion.

