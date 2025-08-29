https://sputnikglobe.com/20250829/russia-china-trade-hits-new-highs-amid-pivot-away-from-west-1122682652.html
Russia-China Trade Hits New Highs Amid Pivot Away From West
Over the past three years, trade between Russia and China has grown by 67%, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov told Sputnik.
According to the diplomat, after a number of Western companies exited the Russian market, Chinese businesses were quick to step in, supplying necessary goods in sufficient volumes.Likewise, Russian exporters managed to effectively redirect trade flows toward China, further strengthening their positions in the local market.Data from China’s General Administration of Customs backs this up: In 2024, bilateral trade rose by 1.9% compared to the previous year, reaching a record $244.8 billion.
Over the past three years, trade between Russia and China has grown by 67%, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov told Sputnik.
According to the diplomat, after a number of Western companies exited the Russian market, Chinese businesses were quick to step in, supplying necessary goods in sufficient volumes.
Likewise, Russian exporters managed to effectively redirect trade flows toward China, further strengthening their positions in the local market.
Data from China’s General Administration of Customs backs this up: In 2024, bilateral trade rose by 1.9% compared to the previous year, reaching a record $244.8 billion.