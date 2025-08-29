https://sputnikglobe.com/20250829/russia-china-working-on-independent-payment-infrastructure---russian-ambassador-1122682875.html

Russia, China Working on Independent Payment Infrastructure - Russian Ambassador

Russia, China Working on Independent Payment Infrastructure - Russian Ambassador

Moscow and Beijing are working to form an independent payment infrastructure so that the West cannot dictate its terms, Russian Ambassador to China Igor

"We are looking ahead and working to form an independent payment infrastructure in order to limit the West's ability to dictate its terms in the financial and banking sphere," Morgulov said.He said that Russia is known to be promoting its own system for transmitting financial messages, while its Chinese partners have their own cross-border interbank payment system CIPS, of which many Russian banks are already participants.

