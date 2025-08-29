https://sputnikglobe.com/20250829/russia-china-working-on-independent-payment-infrastructure---russian-ambassador-1122682875.html
Russia, China Working on Independent Payment Infrastructure - Russian Ambassador
Russia, China Working on Independent Payment Infrastructure - Russian Ambassador
29.08.2025
"We are looking ahead and working to form an independent payment infrastructure in order to limit the West's ability to dictate its terms in the financial and banking sphere," Morgulov said.He said that Russia is known to be promoting its own system for transmitting financial messages, while its Chinese partners have their own cross-border interbank payment system CIPS, of which many Russian banks are already participants.
Moscow and Beijing are working to form an independent payment infrastructure so that the West cannot dictate its terms, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said
"We are looking ahead and working to form an independent payment infrastructure in order to limit the West's ability to dictate its terms in the financial and banking sphere," Morgulov said.
He said that Russia is known to be promoting its own system for transmitting financial messages, while its Chinese partners have their own cross-border interbank payment system CIPS, of which many Russian banks are already participants.
"A number of specialized initiatives have been put forward within the BRICS framework. I am convinced that given the importance of this issue, the intensity of such joint work will only increase with time," the ambassador said.