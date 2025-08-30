International
Russia's Recent Battlefield Gains Revealed
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia-China Trade Reaches Historic Heights
Despite global challenges and sanctions, trade between Russia and China has not only survived—it has thrived.
2025-08-30T12:27+0000
2025-08-30T12:27+0000
Bilateral trade reached a record $244.8 billion in 2024, more than doubling over the past seven years.For the 15th consecutive year, China remains Russia’s number one trading partner, accounting for almost 34% of total trade.Russia mainly exports oil, fuels, metals, wood and fish, while importing machinery, vehicles, electronics and plastics from China.Check out Sputnik’s infographic detailing trade between Russia and China.
Russia-China Trade Reaches Historic Heights

12:27 GMT 30.08.2025
Despite global challenges and sanctions, trade between Russia and China has thrived.
Bilateral trade reached a record $244.8 billion in 2024, more than doubling over the past seven years.
For the 15th consecutive year, China remains Russia’s number one trading partner, accounting for almost 34% of total trade.
Russia mainly exports oil, fuels, metals, wood and fish, while importing machinery, vehicles, electronics and plastics from China.
Check out Sputnik’s infographic detailing trade between Russia and China.
