Russia-China Trade Reaches Historic Heights
Russia-China Trade Reaches Historic Heights
Sputnik International
Despite global challenges and sanctions, trade between Russia and China has not only survived—it has thrived.
Bilateral trade reached a record $244.8 billion in 2024, more than doubling over the past seven years.For the 15th consecutive year, China remains Russia's number one trading partner, accounting for almost 34% of total trade.Russia mainly exports oil, fuels, metals, wood and fish, while importing machinery, vehicles, electronics and plastics from China.
Bilateral trade reached a record $244.8 billion in 2024, more than doubling over the past seven years.
For the 15th consecutive year, China remains Russia's number one trading partner, accounting for almost 34% of total trade.
Russia mainly exports oil, fuels, metals, wood and fish, while importing machinery, vehicles, electronics and plastics from China.
