NATO Should Have Dissolved in 1990 - Sachs
NATO Should Have Dissolved in 1990 - Sachs
NATO should have been dissolved back in 1990 as the alliance had fulfilled its mission of confronting the Soviet Union, renowned US economist and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs said.
The interview was conducted ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum, which will take place in Vladivostok from September 3–6. The economist is going to participate in a session "UN Development Agenda Beyond 2030." Sachs expressed skepticism about Europe’s ability to establish an independent security framework to replace NATO. In February 2024, Putin said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that Russia could become a NATO member in the early 2000s if the US showed sincere interest. Clinton, however, "was cold" to this idea, according to Putin. In recent years, Russia has highlighted NATO’s unprecedented military activity near its western borders. Ukraine's plans to join the bloc were among the reasons why Russia says it launched its special military operation in February 2022.
05:30 GMT 31.08.2025
NATO should have been dissolved back in 1990 as the alliance had fulfilled its mission of confronting the Soviet Union, renowned US economist and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs said.
The interview was conducted ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum, which will take place in Vladivostok from September 3–6. The economist is going to participate in a session "UN Development Agenda Beyond 2030."
"First of all, NATO should have ended in 1990 when President Gorbachev ended the Warsaw Pact, the Western countries should have said yes, and we end NATO," Jeffrey Sachs said. "It became, instead, a mechanism of US power expansion, which is not what NATO should be. This eastward movement of NATO since 1990 has been wholly unjustified and contrary to Western promises."
Sachs expressed skepticism about Europe’s ability to establish an independent security framework to replace NATO.
"The problem with Europe is, as everybody knows, there isn’t really a Europe. There are so many countries squabbling with each other," Sachs noted, highlighting that Europe has been at war with itself for 1,000 years.
Volodymyr Zelensky listens during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2025
World
Zelensky May be Slowing Down Peace Process Due to Corruption Issues - Sachs
Yesterday, 04:39 GMT
In February 2024, Putin said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that Russia could become a NATO member in the early 2000s if the US showed sincere interest. Clinton, however, "was cold" to this idea, according to Putin.
In recent years, Russia has highlighted NATO’s unprecedented military activity near its western borders. Ukraine's plans to join the bloc were among the reasons why Russia says it launched its special military operation in February 2022.
