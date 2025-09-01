https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/chinese-foreign-minister-wang-yi-holds-press-conference-following-sco-summit-1122702584.html
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Holds Press Conference Following SCO Summit
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Holds Press Conference Following SCO Summit
Sputnik International
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, the largest in history, is taking place in the Chinese city of Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. More than 20 foreign leaders, as well as representatives of international organizations, are taking part in the summit.
2025-09-01T10:55+0000
2025-09-01T10:55+0000
2025-09-01T10:55+0000
world
wang yi
china
russia
tianjin
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117176834_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_2481608d242df8d113d927838df84dc3.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds a press conference following the SCO Summit.The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001. It includes Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus. The observer countries are Afghanistan and Mongolia, while the SCO dialogue partner countries are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Sri Lanka.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
china
russia
tianjin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117176834_342:0:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_797053fbb7bb257972f3f38c846f056d.jpg
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Holds Press Conference Following SCO Summit
Sputnik International
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Holds Press Conference Following SCO Summit
2025-09-01T10:55+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
chinese foreign minister, the shanghai cooperation organization
chinese foreign minister, the shanghai cooperation organization
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Holds Press Conference Following SCO Summit
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, the largest in history, is taking place in the Chinese city of Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. More than 20 foreign leaders, as well as representatives of international organizations, are taking part in the summit.
Sputnik goes live as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds a press conference following the SCO Summit.
The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001. It includes Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus. The observer countries are Afghanistan and Mongolia, while the SCO dialogue partner countries are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Sri Lanka.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!