Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Holds Press Conference Following SCO Summit
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Holds Press Conference Following SCO Summit
Sputnik International
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, the largest in history, is taking place in the Chinese city of Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. More than 20 foreign leaders, as well as representatives of international organizations, are taking part in the summit.
Sputnik goes live as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds a press conference following the SCO Summit.The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001. It includes Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus. The observer countries are Afghanistan and Mongolia, while the SCO dialogue partner countries are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Sri Lanka.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Holds Press Conference Following SCO Summit
Sputnik International
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Holds Press Conference Following SCO Summit
chinese foreign minister, the shanghai cooperation organization
chinese foreign minister, the shanghai cooperation organization

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Holds Press Conference Following SCO Summit

10:55 GMT 01.09.2025
© AP Photo / Wu Hong Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks duriong the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of China, Russia and India at Diaoyutai State guesthouse in Beijing Monday, Feb. 2, 2015
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks duriong the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of China, Russia and India at Diaoyutai State guesthouse in Beijing Monday, Feb. 2, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2025
© AP Photo / Wu Hong
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, the largest in history, is taking place in the Chinese city of Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. More than 20 foreign leaders, as well as representatives of international organizations, are taking part in the summit.
Sputnik goes live as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds a press conference following the SCO Summit.
The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001. It includes Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus. The observer countries are Afghanistan and Mongolia, while the SCO dialogue partner countries are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Sri Lanka.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
