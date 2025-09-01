International
Russia Backs China's Initiative on Global Governance: Putin at SCO
Power Meets Power: Putin's Pivotal Visit To China
Power Meets Power: Putin's Pivotal Visit To China
China and Russia are strengthening their strategic partnership across industry, high-tech, energy, metallurgy, and defense.
China accounts for one third of global industrial output, while Russia demonstrates the fastest growth in manufacturing’s contribution to GDP among major economies.China leads the world in solar panels, drones, electric vehicles, batteries, and high-speed rail, while Russia holds 40% of the enriched uranium market and plays a key role in global oil and gas production. Both countries are also among the leaders in steel, aluminum, and gold, with Russia dominating the palladium market.Together, Russia and China form a powerful industrial, energy, and defense axis that is shaping the global economy of the 21st century.Check out Sputnik’s infographics for more details:
Power Meets Power: Putin's Pivotal Visit To China

09:21 GMT 01.09.2025
China and Russia are strengthening their strategic partnership across industry, high-tech, energy, metallurgy, and defense.
China accounts for one third of global industrial output, while Russia demonstrates the fastest growth in manufacturing’s contribution to GDP among major economies.
China leads the world in solar panels, drones, electric vehicles, batteries, and high-speed rail, while Russia holds 40% of the enriched uranium market and plays a key role in global oil and gas production. Both countries are also among the leaders in steel, aluminum, and gold, with Russia dominating the palladium market.
Together, Russia and China form a powerful industrial, energy, and defense axis that is shaping the global economy of the 21st century.
Check out Sputnik’s infographics for more details:
