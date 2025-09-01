https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/putin-understandings-reached-at-the-alaska-summit-pave-the-way-for-peace-in-ukraine-1122698933.html

Putin: Understandings Reached At The Alaska Summit Pave The Way For Peace In Ukraine

Putin: Understandings Reached At The Alaska Summit Pave The Way For Peace In Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the SCO summit site in Tianjin, China. 01.09.2025

The summit events are being held at the Meijiang International Convention and Exhibition Center. The head of state arrived at the forum site in an Aurus car. Check out key statements of the Russian leader at the summit.On UkraineOn MultipolarityThe Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is consistently increasing its influence in resolving international issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

