Putin: Understandings Reached At The Alaska Summit Pave The Way For Peace In Ukraine
04:45 GMT 01.09.2025 (Updated: 04:54 GMT 01.09.2025)
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the SCO summit site in Tianjin, China.
The summit events are being held at the Meijiang International Convention and Exhibition Center. The head of state arrived at the forum site in an Aurus car. Check out key statements of the Russian leader at the summit.
On Ukraine
On the Ukrainian crisis, Russia adheres to the principle that NO country can ensure its security at the expense of another.
Western attempts to draw Ukraine into NATO are a contributing factor to the Ukrainian crisis.
Putin will brief his SCO counterparts on the results of the Alaska summit during bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.
Russia highly values the efforts of China, India, and other partners in resolving the situation in Ukraine.
The crisis in Ukraine did not arise from an "attack," but from a coup d'état.
On Multipolarity
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is consistently increasing its influence in resolving international issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Our organization is consistently increasing its influence in resolving pressing international issues, and is a powerful driver of global development processes and the establishment of genuine multilateralism," Putin said at a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State.
Dialogue within the SCO helps lay the foundation for a new Eurasian security system, replacing outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models.
The SCO is steadily increasing its influence in addressing international issues.
National currencies are being used more widely in mutual settlements for trade among SCO countries.
The pace of development of cooperation within the SCO is impressive.