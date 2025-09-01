https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/rt-launches-show-with-prominent-indian-politician-shashi-tharoor-the-price-of-empire-1122705734.html
RT Launches Show With Prominent Indian Politician Shashi Tharoor: 'The Price of Empire'
RT Launches Show With Prominent Indian Politician Shashi Tharoor: 'The Price of Empire'
The project addresses a complex and sensitive issue for India: how British colonialism transformed the country and how its consequences are still felt today.
The project addresses a complex and sensitive issue for India: how British colonialism transformed the country and how its consequences are still felt today.In ten episodes, the well-known politician, diplomat, and writer explores his nation’s past and debunks entrenched myths about colonialism.Episodes of “The Price of Empire” will air weekly from September 1 at 16:30 Moscow time (19:00 in India).
16:04 GMT 01.09.2025 (Updated: 16:05 GMT 01.09.2025)
On September 1, RT will premiere the program “The Price of Empire”, hosted by Shashi Tharoor, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of India’s Parliament.
The project addresses a complex and sensitive issue for India: how British colonialism transformed the country and how its consequences are still felt today.
In ten episodes, the well-known politician, diplomat, and writer explores his nation’s past and debunks entrenched myths about colonialism.
Shashi Tharoor reveals the true history of British rule in India: looting, suppression, and the destruction of the centuries-old culture and economy of a great nation—turning one of the world’s oldest and most distinctive civilizations into a source of resources and cheap labor.
Episodes of “The Price of Empire” will air weekly from September 1 at 16:30 Moscow time (19:00 in India).