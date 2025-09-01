https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/rt-launches-show-with-prominent-indian-politician-shashi-tharoor-the-price-of-empire-1122705734.html

RT Launches Show With Prominent Indian Politician Shashi Tharoor: 'The Price of Empire'

The project addresses a complex and sensitive issue for India: how British colonialism transformed the country and how its consequences are still felt today.

The project addresses a complex and sensitive issue for India: how British colonialism transformed the country and how its consequences are still felt today.In ten episodes, the well-known politician, diplomat, and writer explores his nation’s past and debunks entrenched myths about colonialism.Episodes of “The Price of Empire” will air weekly from September 1 at 16:30 Moscow time (19:00 in India).

