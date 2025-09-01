https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/sco-heads-of-state-decide-to-sign-memorandum-with-the-roscongress-foundation-1122705335.html

SCO Heads of State Decide to Sign Memorandum With the Roscongress Foundation

The participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit signed the Tianjin Declaration. In total, 20 documents were signed and adopted by the... 01.09.2025, Sputnik International

One of the documents is the Decision of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on granting the SCO Secretary-General the authority to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the Roscongress Foundation.“The decision to sign a Memorandum between the SCO Secretariat and the Roscongress Foundation, adopted following the SCO summit, will allow the Roscongress Foundation to organize joint congress and exhibition events of economic and social significance in both bilateral and multilateral formats. These include forums, conferences, round tables, business meetings, fairs, and presentations, as well as the development of schedules for such events and the preparation of analytical materials together with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies. Today we continue to note growing interest from SCO member states in cooperation with Russia across various areas. The document to be signed in the near future will help consolidate existing ties, as well as search for and develop new long-term partnerships between business communities of SCO member states and international organizations. The Eastern Economic Forum, opening in Vladivostok on September 3, with the participation of numerous foreign delegations, including those from SCO countries, confirms the relevance of signing the Memorandum,” said Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation.The document provides for cooperation in several areas, including:Within the framework of the Memorandum, the SCO Secretariat and the Roscongress Foundation will provide mutual consultation, information, and expert support on current issues of cooperation; share information about their activity programs in areas of mutual interest; and exchange publications and other materials on a regular basis. In addition, the parties plan to extend reciprocal invitations to meetings, conferences, forums, seminars, and other events related to priority areas of cooperation that they organize.The date and venue for the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the Roscongress Foundation will be announced soon.The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and the largest organizer of nationwide and international congress, exhibition, business, public, youth, sports, and cultural events. It was established by decision of the President of the Russian Federation in 2007 to support the development of economic potential, promote national interests, and strengthen Russia’s image. The Foundation comprehensively studies, analyzes, shapes, and covers issues of the Russian and global economic agenda. It provides administrative support, promotes business projects, attracts investment, and supports the development of social entrepreneurship and charitable initiatives.Roscongress events attract participants from 209 countries and territories, with more than 15,000 media representatives covering its platforms annually. Over 5,000 experts in Russia and abroad are involved in the Foundation’s analytical and expert work. The Foundation cooperates with UN structures and other international organizations.

