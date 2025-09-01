https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/sco-summit-kicks-off-day-1-in-tianjin-1122698101.html

SCO Summit Kicks Off Day 1 in Tianjin

SCO Summit Kicks Off Day 1 in Tianjin

Sputnik International

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit has opened in Tianjin, China, bringing together more than 20 heads of state and leaders of 10 international organizations. Countries taking part represent nearly half the world’s population and a quarter of global GDP.

2025-09-01T02:45+0000

2025-09-01T02:45+0000

2025-09-01T04:11+0000

world

tianjin

china

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

narendra modi

vladimir putin

xi jinping

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/01/1122697944_0:302:3072:2029_1920x0_80_0_0_60b6dca0dcdb250c4c0e551a16945693.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending Day 1 of talks as part of his four-day visit to China. According to the Kremlin, his program includes participation in the SCO sessions, bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as attendance at World War II commemoration events in Beijing.Key topics on the summit agenda are expected to include security, economic cooperation, energy, and technology partnerships.Sputnik brings you a live broadcast of Day 1 of the SCO meetings from Tianjin.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to stay updated.

tianjin

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

SCO summit opens in Tianjin Sputnik International SCO summit opens in Tianjin 2025-09-01T02:45+0000 true PT114M58S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sco, putin, china, summit, putin-xi meeting, sco talks,