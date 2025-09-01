https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/sco-summit-kicks-off-day-1-in-tianjin-1122698101.html
SCO Summit Kicks Off Day 1 in Tianjin
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit has opened in Tianjin, China, bringing together more than 20 heads of state and leaders of 10 international organizations. Countries taking part represent nearly half the world’s population and a quarter of global GDP.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending Day 1 of talks as part of his four-day visit to China. According to the Kremlin, his program includes participation in the SCO sessions, bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as attendance at World War II commemoration events in Beijing.Key topics on the summit agenda are expected to include security, economic cooperation, energy, and technology partnerships.Sputnik brings you a live broadcast of Day 1 of the SCO meetings from Tianjin.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to stay updated.
02:45 GMT 01.09.2025 (Updated: 04:11 GMT 01.09.2025)
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit has officially begun its first day of meetings in Tianjin, China, bringing together more than 20 heads of state and leaders of 10 international organizations. The countries participating represent nearly half of the world's population and a quarter of global GDP.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending Day 1 of talks as part of his four-day visit to China. According to the Kremlin, his program includes participation in the SCO sessions, bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as attendance at World War II commemoration events in Beijing.
Key topics on the summit agenda are expected to include security, economic cooperation, energy, and technology partnerships.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast of Day 1 of the SCO meetings from Tianjin.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to stay updated.