https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/80th-anniversary-of-soviet-victory-over-japan-in-world-war-ii-1122695583.html

80th Anniversary of Soviet Victory Over Japan in World War II

80th Anniversary of Soviet Victory Over Japan in World War II

Sputnik International

After the defeat of Nazi Germany in Europe, the US, UK, and China demanded Japan’s surrender. The Japanese government refused to lay down its arms. On August 8, 1945, the Soviet Union declared war on Japan, joined by Mongolia.

2025-09-02T06:54+0000

2025-09-02T06:54+0000

2025-09-02T06:54+0000

multimedia

infographic

japan

mongolia

germany

soviet union

ussr

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1f/1122693773_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f201f6e96bd8dabce32d33a123f3aacb.png

The campaign was commanded by Marshal Alexander Vasilevsky on the Soviet side and Khorloogiin Choibalsan from Mongolia, while Japan’s Kwantung Army was led by Otozo Yamada.The balance of forces was overwhelming—the USSR and Mongolia fielded nearly 1.75 million soldiers against Japan’s 1.18 million.The Soviet command concentrated its offensive on Manchuria, an occupied Chinese region where Japan had created the puppet state of Manchukuo. This stronghold of Japanese militarism collapsed under the Soviet assault, and the rapid campaign in Manchuria hastened the final capitulation of Japan and the end of World War II.Check out Sputnik’s infographic for details on how the Soviet–Japanese War unfolded:

japan

mongolia

germany

ussr

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

soviet–japanese war, japan’s surrender, japanese government