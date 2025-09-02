https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/80th-anniversary-of-soviet-victory-over-japan-in-world-war-ii-1122695583.html
80th Anniversary of Soviet Victory Over Japan in World War II
After the defeat of Nazi Germany in Europe, the US, UK, and China demanded Japan’s surrender, but the Japanese government refused to lay down its arms. On August 8, 1945, the Soviet Union declared war on Japan.
The campaign was commanded by Marshal Alexander Vasilevsky on the Soviet side and Khorloogiin Choibalsan from Mongolia, while Japan’s Kwantung Army was led by Otozo Yamada.
The balance of forces was overwhelming—the USSR and Mongolia fielded nearly 1.75 million soldiers against Japan’s 1.18 million.
The Soviet command concentrated its offensive on Manchuria, an occupied Chinese region where Japan had created the puppet state of Manchukuo. This stronghold of Japanese militarism collapsed under the Soviet assault, and the rapid campaign in Manchuria hastened the final capitulation of Japan and the end of World War II.
Check out Sputnik’s infographic for details on how the Soviet–Japanese War unfolded: