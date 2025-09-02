https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/china-respects-irans-right-to-peaceful-use-of-nuclear-energy---xi-1122710760.html
China Respects Iran's Right to Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy - Xi

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing respects Iran's right to peaceful use of nuclear energy and supports Iran in protecting state sovereignty, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Xi held a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Beijing.
"China appreciates Iran's repeated confirmation of its commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, and respects Iran's right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy," Xi said, as quoted by the Chinese Central Television.
Beijing supports Iran in protecting its state sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity, as well as in protecting its legitimate rights and interests through political negotiations, Xi added.
The Chinese-Iranian relations have withstood the test of the unstable international situation and continue to develop steadily and successfully, Xi said.
"China will continue to uphold justice, promote a solution to the Iranian nuclear issue that takes into account the legitimate interests of all parties, and tirelessly make efforts to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East," the Chinese leader added.