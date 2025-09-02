https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/putin-holds-meeting-with-pakistani-prime-minister-shehbaz-sharif-in-china-1122710140.html

Putin Holds Meeting With Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif In China

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Pakistani PM to visit Russia in November. 02.09.2025, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Pakistani PM to visit Russia in November. Moscow values relations that have developed between Russia and Pakistan, the Russian President stressed.Putin also expressed hope that Pakistan will cope with all difficulties that country as faced due to natural disasters. Shehbaz Sharif, in turn, said relations with Russia only improving due to Putin's personal interest, Pakistan is determined to strengthen ties​.

