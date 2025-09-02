International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/putin-holds-meeting-with-pakistani-prime-minister-shehbaz-sharif-in-china-1122710140.html
Putin Holds Meeting With Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif In China
Putin Holds Meeting With Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif In China
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Pakistani PM to visit Russia in November. 02.09.2025, Sputnik International
2025-09-02T11:24+0000
2025-09-02T11:28+0000
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1f/1122696766_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a777345e1f05d2beec0dae67c291a86a.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Pakistani PM to visit Russia in November. Moscow values relations that have developed between Russia and Pakistan, the Russian President stressed.Putin also expressed hope that Pakistan will cope with all difficulties that country as faced due to natural disasters. Shehbaz Sharif, in turn, said relations with Russia only improving due to Putin's personal interest, Pakistan is determined to strengthen ties​.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1f/1122696766_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe9ab10c4fc4cfea3073e829fd4b5e96.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60

Putin Holds Meeting With Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif In China

11:24 GMT 02.09.2025 (Updated: 11:28 GMT 02.09.2025)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Being updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Pakistani PM to visit Russia in November.
Moscow values relations that have developed between Russia and Pakistan, the Russian President stressed.
Putin also expressed hope that Pakistan will cope with all difficulties that country as faced due to natural disasters.
Shehbaz Sharif, in turn, said relations with Russia only improving due to Putin's personal interest, Pakistan is determined to strengthen ties​.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала