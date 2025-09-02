https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/putin-holds-meeting-with-pakistani-prime-minister-shehbaz-sharif-in-china-1122710140.html
Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Pakistani PM to visit Russia in November.
Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Pakistani PM to visit Russia in November. Moscow values relations that have developed between Russia and Pakistan, the Russian President stressed.Putin also expressed hope that Pakistan will cope with all difficulties that country as faced due to natural disasters. Shehbaz Sharif, in turn, said relations with Russia only improving due to Putin's personal interest, Pakistan is determined to strengthen ties.
11:24 GMT 02.09.2025 (Updated: 11:28 GMT 02.09.2025)
Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Pakistani PM to visit Russia in November.
Moscow values relations that have developed between Russia and Pakistan, the Russian President stressed.
Putin also expressed hope that Pakistan will cope with all difficulties that country as faced due to natural disasters.
Shehbaz Sharif, in turn, said relations with Russia only improving due to Putin's personal interest, Pakistan is determined to strengthen ties.