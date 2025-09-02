https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/putin-holds-talks-with-xi-jinping-and-foreign-leaders-in-beijing-1122707342.html

Putin Holds Talks with Xi Jinping and Foreign Leaders in Beijing

Putin Holds Talks with Xi Jinping and Foreign Leaders in Beijing

Sputnik International

Talks between the leaders of Russia and China will begin in a trilateral format, featuring Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

2025-09-02T02:20+0000

2025-09-02T02:20+0000

2025-09-02T02:20+0000

world

vladimir putin

china

russia

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

xi jinping

mongolia

beijing

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118481032_0:0:2685:1510_1920x0_80_0_0_a4036bd4baa446aabe479f340b125710.jpg

The Russian leader arrived in China on August 31 for a four-day visit. The first city he visited was Tianjin, where the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit took place.On Tuesday, Putin continued his work in Beijing, holding a series of bilateral meetings and taking part in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

china

russia

mongolia

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin holds talks with Xi Jinping and foreign leaders in Beijing Sputnik International Putin holds talks with Xi Jinping and foreign leaders in Beijing 2025-09-02T02:20+0000 true PT55M36S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin, xi jinping, russia-china summit, putin in beijing, china-russia relations, putin visit to china