Putin Holds Talks with Xi Jinping and Foreign Leaders in Beijing
Talks between the leaders of Russia and China will begin in a trilateral format, featuring Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.
The Russian leader arrived in China on August 31 for a four-day visit. The first city he visited was Tianjin, where the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit took place.On Tuesday, Putin continued his work in Beijing, holding a series of bilateral meetings and taking part in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
02:20 GMT 02.09.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2025
Talks between the leaders of Russia and China will begin in a trilateral format, featuring Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.
The Russian leader arrived in China on August 31 for a four-day visit. The first city he visited was Tianjin, where the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit took place.
On Tuesday, Putin continued his work in Beijing, holding a series of bilateral meetings and taking part in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Sputnik
