Putin Holds Talks with Xi Jinping and Foreign Leaders in Beijing
Talks between the leaders of Russia and China will begin in a trilateral format, featuring Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.
The Russian leader arrived in China on August 31 for a four-day visit. The first city he visited was Tianjin, where the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit took place.On Tuesday, Putin continued his work in Beijing, holding a series of bilateral meetings and taking part in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
News
The Russian leader arrived in China on August 31 for a four-day visit. The first city he visited was Tianjin, where the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit took place.
On Tuesday, Putin continued his work in Beijing, holding a series of bilateral meetings and taking part in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!