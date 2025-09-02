https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/russia-seals-deal-on-power-of-siberia-2-and-soyuz-vostok-pipelines-1122707936.html

Russia Seals Deal On Power Of Siberia 2 And Soyuz Vostok Pipelines

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a memorandum for the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline and the Soyuz Vostok transit pipeline through Mongolia, Russia's Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller confirmed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a memorandum for the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline and the Soyuz Vostok transit pipeline through Mongolia, Russia's Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller confirmed. Supplies through Power of Siberia will increase from 38 to 44 billion cubic meters per year, after agreements were signed between Gazprom and CNPC. Why Is This Strategically Important? With the Power of Siberia-1 pipeline operating at full capacity, the new project would strengthen Russia’s position in Asia. China views this development as a means to bolster its energy security amid ongoing global tensions. Currently, gas flows through the Power of Siberia-1 have already reached the maximum contracted volume of 38 billion cubic meters per year, with deliveries expected to increase by 28% in 2025.

