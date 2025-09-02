https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/russia-values-slovakias-independent-foreign-policy-pursued-by-pm-fico---putin-1122709083.html

Russia Values Slovakia's Independent Foreign Policy Pursued by PM Fico - Putin

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russia values ​​Slovakia's independent foreign policy, which is being pursued by Prime Minister Fico, Russian President Vladimir Putin said...

"We really appreciate the independent foreign policy pursued by you, your team, and your government. Politics gives a positive result. First of all, of course, I am referring to economic indicators," Putin said at a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.Russia remains a reliable energy supplier of Slovakia, Putin added."Some of your companies continue to operate, and rather successfully in the Russian market, which, in my opinion, is also useful for the Slovak economy as a whole," Putin added.Key Putin's Statements:In turn, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Putin-Trump meeting was "a big step forward."Slovakia would continue cooperation with Russia in the field of protection of war memorials, he added.Fico will also discuss inadmissibility of attacks on energy infrastructure at meeting with Zelensky on September 5.

