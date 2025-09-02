Russia Values Slovakia's Independent Foreign Policy Pursued by PM Fico - Putin
09:31 GMT 02.09.2025 (Updated: 09:45 GMT 02.09.2025)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankSlovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands before a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia
© Sputnik / POOL/
Subscribe
Being updated
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russia values Slovakia's independent foreign policy, which is being pursued by Prime Minister Fico, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"We really appreciate the independent foreign policy pursued by you, your team, and your government. Politics gives a positive result. First of all, of course, I am referring to economic indicators," Putin said at a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
Russia remains a reliable energy supplier of Slovakia, Putin added.
"Some of your companies continue to operate, and rather successfully in the Russian market, which, in my opinion, is also useful for the Slovak economy as a whole," Putin added.
Key Putin's Statements:
Slovak companies continue to successfully operate in Russian market, which is beneficial for economy of Slovakia
Slovak companies continue to successfully operate in Russian market, which is beneficial for economy of Slovakia
Russia was forced to protect people who link their future with Russia
Conflict in Ukraine connected with the fact that the West contributed to the coup in Ukraine, not with aggressive behavior of Russia
Russia has never had, does not have and will never have a desire to attack anyone
Russia's only goal in Ukraine is to protect its own interests
In turn, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Putin-Trump meeting was "a big step forward."
Slovakia would continue cooperation with Russia in the field of protection of war memorials, he added.
Fico will also discuss inadmissibility of attacks on energy infrastructure at meeting with Zelensky on September 5.