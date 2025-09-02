https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/watch-putin-meets-serbian-president-vucic-in-china-1122711435.html

WATCH: Putin Meets Serbian President Vucic in China

WATCH: Putin Meets Serbian President Vucic in China

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a series of bilateral meetings with foreign colleagues at the Diaoyutai State Residence in Beijing.

2025-09-02T12:54+0000

2025-09-02T12:54+0000

2025-09-02T12:54+0000

world

vladimir putin

aleksandar vucic

shanghai

china

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/02/1122711263_0:114:3238:1935_1920x0_80_0_0_c013617a71f5bdc83542385c241c097a.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a series of bilateral meetings with foreign colleagues at the Diaoyutai State Residence in Beijing.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

shanghai

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin at SCO Summit Sputnik International Putin at SCO Summit 2025-09-02T12:54+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin holds a series of bilateral meetings with foreign colleagues at the diaoyutai state residence in beijing.