WATCH: Putin Meets Serbian President Vucic in China
WATCH: Putin Meets Serbian President Vucic in China
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a series of bilateral meetings with foreign colleagues at the Diaoyutai State Residence in Beijing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a series of bilateral meetings with foreign colleagues at the Diaoyutai State Residence in Beijing.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
News
russian president vladimir putin holds a series of bilateral meetings with foreign colleagues at the diaoyutai state residence in beijing.
12:54 GMT 02.09.2025
The largest summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the history of the association has ended in China. The participants of the event adopted the Tianjin Declaration.
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a series of bilateral meetings with foreign colleagues at the Diaoyutai State Residence in Beijing.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
