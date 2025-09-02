https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/watch-putin-meets-serbian-president-vucic-in-china-1122711435.html
WATCH: Putin Meets Serbian President Vucic in China
WATCH: Putin Meets Serbian President Vucic in China
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a series of bilateral meetings with foreign colleagues at the Diaoyutai State Residence in Beijing.
2025-09-02T12:54+0000
2025-09-02T12:54+0000
2025-09-02T12:54+0000
world
vladimir putin
aleksandar vucic
shanghai
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/02/1122711263_0:114:3238:1935_1920x0_80_0_0_c013617a71f5bdc83542385c241c097a.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a series of bilateral meetings with foreign colleagues at the Diaoyutai State Residence in Beijing.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
shanghai
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/02/1122711263_254:0:2985:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f82bbb9c4d936b66057b562ff492c1af.jpg
Putin at SCO Summit
Sputnik International
Putin at SCO Summit
2025-09-02T12:54+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin holds a series of bilateral meetings with foreign colleagues at the diaoyutai state residence in beijing.
russian president vladimir putin holds a series of bilateral meetings with foreign colleagues at the diaoyutai state residence in beijing.
WATCH: Putin Meets Serbian President Vucic in China
The largest summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the history of the association has ended in China. The participants of the event adopted the Tianjin Declaration.
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a series of bilateral meetings with foreign colleagues at the Diaoyutai State Residence in Beijing.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!