LIVE: Xi Jinping Hosts Dinner in Honor of WW II Victory Day
China hosted a military parade in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the triumph over militaristic Japan.
Ceremonial events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and World War II were held in Beijing. The celebrations included a grand military parade on Tiananmen Square. Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the event, which showcased China's top-notch weapon systems.Find out through Sputnik's infographic.
China's and Russia's Most Advanced Weapons: Capabilities and Comparisons

11:45 GMT 03.09.2025
China hosted a military parade in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the triumph over militaristic Japan.
Ceremonial events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and World War II were held in Beijing. The celebrations included a grand military parade on Tiananmen Square.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the event, which showcased China's top-notch weapon systems.
What are the tactical and technical characteristics of China's weaponry?
How do these armaments match up to their Russian counterparts?
Find out through Sputnik's infographic.
