https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/chinas-and-russias-most-advanced-weapons-capabilities-and-comparisons-1122717351.html
China's and Russia's Most Advanced Weapons: Capabilities and Comparisons
China's and Russia's Most Advanced Weapons: Capabilities and Comparisons
Sputnik International
China hosted a military parade in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the triumph over militaristic Japan.
2025-09-03T11:45+0000
2025-09-03T11:45+0000
2025-09-03T11:45+0000
multimedia
military & intelligence
china
russia
tiananmen square
beijing
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/03/1122718844_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f51b109659687c0417f28446ad02a5b8.png
Ceremonial events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and World War II were held in Beijing. The celebrations included a grand military parade on Tiananmen Square. Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the event, which showcased China's top-notch weapon systems.Find out through Sputnik's infographic.
china
russia
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/03/1122718844_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3d59140fa75e0c1cf1551d3743f28974.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
china, russia, china's parade, victory parade, wwii victory
china, russia, china's parade, victory parade, wwii victory
China's and Russia's Most Advanced Weapons: Capabilities and Comparisons
China hosted a military parade in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the triumph over militaristic Japan.
Ceremonial events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and World War II were held in Beijing. The celebrations included a grand military parade on Tiananmen Square.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the event, which showcased China's top-notch weapon systems.
What are the tactical and technical characteristics of China's weaponry?
How do these armaments match up to their Russian counterparts?
Find out through Sputnik's infographic.