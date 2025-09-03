https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/highlights-of-putins-statements-on-ukraine-during-press-conference-in-china-1122720672.html
Highlights of Putin's Statements on Ukraine During Press Conference in China
Highlights of Putin's Statements on Ukraine During Press Conference in China
Sputnik International
President Putin has wrapped up his four-day visit to China with a press conference. Here are the highlights:
News
en_EN
14:39 GMT 03.09.2025
President Putin has wrapped up his four-day visit to China with a press conference. Here are the highlights:
🟠 Trump asked Putin to arrange a meeting with Zelensky
🟠 Putin says never ruled out the possibility of meeting Zelensky, but meeting him in his current status is "a path to nowhere"
🟠 Ukraine has the right to choose its own security system — but must NOT do so at the expense of Russia
🟠 Russia has always opposed Ukraine's NATO membership — but not its EU membership
🟠 Issue of "security guarantees for Ukraine in exchange for territory" was NEVER raised
🟠 Russia fighting not for territories, but for the rights of people living there
🟠 Respect opinions of those who supported joining Russia in referendums— this is democracy
🟠 Russia offered Ukraine to withdraw its troops from Donbass & end the conflict as EARLY as 2022 (!), but after the withdrawal of troops from Kiev, Ukraine changed its position
🟠 Ukraine needs a referendum for the territorial issue, which requires the lifting of martial law, and therefore, elections
🟠Russia ready to ELEVATE negotiation levels with Ukraine
🟠Putin praises Medinsky’s work in Ukraine talks for restraint & professionalism
🟠Putin says can't assess Steve Witkoff’s role as US special envoy — but talks with Trump in Alaska showed he accurately conveys Russia-US positions
🟠Witkoff faces criticism from those who oppose Trump’s Ukraine stance
🟠The "war party" attacking the "peace party" wants to fight to the last Ukrainian