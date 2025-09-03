https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/highlights-of-putins-statements-on-ukraine-during-press-conference-in-china-1122720672.html

Highlights of Putin's Statements on Ukraine During Press Conference in China

President Putin has wrapped up his four-day visit to China with a press conference. Here are the highlights:

🟠 Trump asked Putin to arrange a meeting with Zelensky 🟠 Putin says never ruled out the possibility of meeting Zelensky, but meeting him in his current status is "a path to nowhere" 🟠 Ukraine has the right to choose its own security system — but must NOT do so at the expense of Russia 🟠 Russia has always opposed Ukraine's NATO membership — but not its EU membership 🟠 Issue of "security guarantees for Ukraine in exchange for territory" was NEVER raised 🟠 Russia fighting not for territories, but for the rights of people living there 🟠 Respect opinions of those who supported joining Russia in referendums— this is democracy 🟠 Russia offered Ukraine to withdraw its troops from Donbass & end the conflict as EARLY as 2022 (!), but after the withdrawal of troops from Kiev, Ukraine changed its position 🟠 Ukraine needs a referendum for the territorial issue, which requires the lifting of martial law, and therefore, elections🟠Russia ready to ELEVATE negotiation levels with Ukraine 🟠Putin praises Medinsky’s work in Ukraine talks for restraint & professionalism 🟠Putin says can't assess Steve Witkoff’s role as US special envoy — but talks with Trump in Alaska showed he accurately conveys Russia-US positions 🟠Witkoff faces criticism from those who oppose Trump’s Ukraine stance 🟠The "war party" attacking the "peace party" wants to fight to the last Ukrainian

