LIVE: Putin Attends China's Victory Day Parade, Marking 80 Years Since WWII's End
LIVE: Putin Attends China’s Victory Day Parade, Marking 80 Years Since WWII’s End
On Sept 3, Putin will attend the Victory Day parade on Tiananmen Square, marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Beijing, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending the the Victory Day parade on Tiananmen Square, marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II.The event honors the historical achievements of the Soviet Union and the final defeat of fascism. World leaders and representatives from military departments are participating in the ceremonial parade, highlighting the global significance of the event. The parade showcases the strength and unity of the nations that fought together during the war, with special attention given to honoring the veterans who secured the victory.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for details!
putin, military parade in china
00:14 GMT 03.09.2025
A police officer stands watch near Tiananmen Square where preparations are made ahead to the Sept. 3 military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender in Beijing, on Aug. 31, 2025.
A grand military parade, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese people's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and World War II, is taking place in Beijing on Wednesday, September 3.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Beijing, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending the the Victory Day parade on Tiananmen Square, marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II.
The event honors the historical achievements of the Soviet Union and the final defeat of fascism.
World leaders and representatives from military departments are participating in the ceremonial parade, highlighting the global significance of the event.
The parade showcases the strength and unity of the nations that fought together during the war, with special attention given to honoring the veterans who secured the victory.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for details!
