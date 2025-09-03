International
Putin Holds Meeting With Kim Jong-un in Beijing
Putin Holds Meeting With Kim Jong-un in Beijing
Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a separate meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Beijing, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
Relations between Russia and North Korea are developing in a special way, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Putin added that he was glad to have an opportunity to hold a separate meeting with Kim Jong-un.
russian president vladimir putin is holding a separate meeting with north korean leader kim jong-un in beijing, a sputnik correspondent reported on wednesday.
russian president vladimir putin is holding a separate meeting with north korean leader kim jong-un in beijing, a sputnik correspondent reported on wednesday.

Putin Holds Meeting With Kim Jong-un in Beijing

05:47 GMT 03.09.2025 (Updated: 06:34 GMT 03.09.2025)
Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a separate meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Beijing.
Relations between Russia and North Korea are developing in a special way, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Recently, relations between our countries have assumed a special trusting and friendly character, an allied character," Putin said at a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Beijing.

Putin added that he was glad to have an opportunity to hold a separate meeting with Kim Jong-un.
"We took part in the celebrations [commemorative events for the 80th anniversary of end of World War II] held by our Chinese friends. I would like to note that all the events were brilliant, just very good, at a high level," Putin added.
