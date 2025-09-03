https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/putin-holding-separate-meeting-with-kim-jong-un-in-beijing-1122716053.html

Putin Holds Meeting With Kim Jong-un in Beijing

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a separate meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Beijing, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

2025-09-03T05:47+0000

2025-09-03T05:47+0000

2025-09-03T06:34+0000

Relations between Russia and North Korea are developing in a special way, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Putin added that he was glad to have an opportunity to hold a separate meeting with Kim Jong-un.

